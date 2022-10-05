10 horror game monsters with a tragic backstory

Horror video games consistently compel players to interact with narratives and characters. Some horror games allow one to delve deeper and seek answers to mysteries surrounding the plot and the characters.

Players act as a channel to fill the voids created by the mysticism between the storyline and characters. Although the existence of some horror game creatures is still unknown, the game's hidden references and puzzles serve as a way to narrate the tales around them.

Players are horrified by some monsters with frightening characteristics, but upon realizing their tragedies, they experience grief and disbelief. Some YouTubers have created videos based on fan theories and information found in-game on the creatures.

Fans of horror video games have constantly expressed an interest in stories about creatures and characters' events.

Here are 10 terrifying game monsters with miserable origins

10) Nemesis (Resident Evil 3 remake)

The gaming version of Nemesis was developed from a host of T-Virus, whose species is uncertain. Nemesis was revealed in the movie to have originally been human before being mutated into a gigantic monster and enhanced through surgery. Additionally, it seems that this Nemesis' ability to employ tentacles had been replaced by a capability to fire miniguns.

Nemesis was created by Paris Labs of Umbrella's European Branch. They were designed with the intention of producing a B.O.W. that possessed the might of a Tyrant but was also more knowledgeable and submissive.

Umbrella Pharmaceuticals was given the job of developing a bioorganic weapon for the American Army. In essence, the company's American and European divisions were entrusted with producing mutant fighters.

A development was made when Umbrella USA was able to create a B.O.W. under the Tyrant Project that possessed greater human-like intellectual ability. Known as the T-002, this ground-breaking invention was cloned to produce more sophisticated versions known as T-103s.

9) Twin victims (Silent Hill 4: The Room)

The victims were discovered in the surveillance area at Water Prison and are twins from Silent Hill 4: The Room. It’s important to note that they won't attack players until they startle them.

It's unsettling how these two-headed monsters are portrayed as a monstrous version of a child, and the ominous noises they make instantly establish them as terrifying material.

The twins Billy and Miriam Locane, Walter Sullivan's seventh and eighth victims, were initially mentioned in Silent Hill 2 and are now known as The Twin Victims. They are the only two victims of Walter's who have been transformed into monsters rather than ghosts.

Their murderous past is tragic and depressing. Billy was murdered just before his sister. He was axe-killed by Walter Sullivan, who also took out his heart. The latter savagely eliminated Miriam's body before removing her heart.

They were both slain using The Ten Hearts theme of murder in front of the Locane residence in Silent Hill.

8) Belle (Home Sweet Home)

Belle, the antagonist in the Home Sweet Home series, has a horrible past. Following her victim with a box cutter, she was Tim's first significant foe in his attempt to find Jane. Prior to that, she was a university student with an obsessive crush on a boy named Shane.

Belle, who appeared to be antisocial and obsessive, used black magic to get rid of Shane's girlfriend because she wanted him all to herself. The girl abused these spells to an extent where she fell ill and passed away.

In the end, Belle transformed into a ghost on the eclipse night. Shane was tragically affected by her Lechery Jinx, and after she passed away, he felt forced to be with her.

7) Kenny (Obscure 2)

In the ObsCure series, Kenny Matthews was a hero-turned-mortal foe. In the first game, he sided with the good guys and put his friends' lives before his own. But in the second game, he fell victim to the potent illness and evolved into a monster antagonist who caused much suffering to those he'd labeled friends and siblings.

Two years after the Leafmore Incident, Kenny enrolled at Fallcreek University alongside his sister Shannon. When students started abusing the new substance, Mortifilia on campus completely flowered and discharged enormous amounts of Dark Spores.

Sadly, Kenny gets the Dark Spore infection and turns into a monstrous creature, serving as one of the game's main enemies. Shannon is able to go, and while she is still changing, Kenny calls her by screaming inhumanely.

6) Matriarch (Evil Within 2)

There are numerous similarities between Silent Hill and The Evil Within, especially in terms of the appearance of creatures and their consciousness. One such example is the Matriarch from the second game. She is the evil embodiment of Myra Hanson's fervent desire to do whatever it takes to keep her daughter safe.

She met Sebastian Castellanos, her superior cop, at work. The two were formerly partners but had divorced. Despite Myra's strict professionalism, she and Sebastian grew close and became successful partners.

But after only four months of working together, Myra was shot while on duty, removed from the field, and replaced by another detective.

Their daughter Lily Castellanos supposedly perished in a tragic house fire when she was five years old. The fire, according to Myra, was set so that an unidentified party could kidnap their daughter.

Myra insisted that their daughter didn't pass away that day. A rift developed in the marriage due to Sebastian's constant denial of everything.

5) Jack Krauser (Resident Evil 4)

Jack Krauser had conducted numerous successful operations as a veteran soldier in the American Army. He faked his death in an accident at some point in 2002 and went looking for Wesker to get superhuman powers.

Wesker assigned Krauser to the island of Ganados to infiltrate the cult Los Iluminados and capture a Dominant species Plaga. The Illuminati recruited the veteran to abduct Ashley Graham, the president's daughter, with the promise of getting access to Saddler's inner circle.

Later, he would become so attracted to Plaga's strength that he would inject himself with the species' sample provided by Saddler. As a result, he received superhuman physical abilities, including amazing strength, agility, and reflexes.

4) Variants (Outlast)

The game's fictional asylum is home to these inmates. They behave strangely and erratically, which is what makes them so frightening. Elements like this make the first Outlast game so memorable.

The term "Variant" is a term regularly used by the Murkoff staff to refer to patients who have been severely scarred and damaged as a result of numerous unsuccessful experiments.

Variants are the consequences of prisoners at Mount Massive Asylum being exposed to the morphogenic engine developed by Dr. Rudolf Wernicke, a former Nazi scientist. The aftereffects of this experiment changed their minds and led to physical deformities. Since the results are unknown, those affected are referred to as Variants.

3) Chris Walker (Outlast)

Chris Walker is a significant antagonist in Outlast. He is a recurring, enormous Variant who hunts Miles Upshur mercilessly and is far bigger and more powerful than any other prisoner.

To stop Father Martin from unleashing the Walrider upon the world, he eliminated a number of people inside the asylum, including both staff and patients. In addition to having visited Afghanistan multiple times, a note discloses that Walker was a former military police officer before being admitted into Mount Massive Asylum.

His eyes have developed a white layer that resembles cataracts. It formed after he was subjected to the Morphogenic Engine. He tore skin from his lips and nose out of anxiety while receiving flesh therapy. In order to have better vision, he also tore off skin from his forehead.

2) Baby fetus monster (Resident Evil Village)

Donna conjured up Ethan's expedition into the shadowy corners of House Beneviento. The nightmare scene is based on his anxieties and guilt. Players can draw the conclusion that Rose, Ethan's daughter, has been reduced to the Baby monster. Even as it follows him, the Baby addresses the protagonist as da-da.

Rose appears so twisted and hideous in this scene because Ethan clearly recognizes that she has been separated into various parts at this time. The Baby is the embodiment of Ethan's regret for being unable to shield his daughter, as he failed to do so with Mia.

In addition to providing excellent scares, the infant monster also exhibits excellent contextual storytelling by emphasizing the emotional pain that Ethan is coping with.

He worries about Rose's transformation into a monster as a result of the mold experiments. Ethan's concern regarding his daughter experiencing the same twisting effects of the mold is understandable, as he's already witnessed how they affected Mia in the past.

This is also psychologically appropriate given that Ethan is revealed to be a mold monster as well.

1) Lisa (Silent Hills P.T)

One of the most horrifying video game monsters, Lisa, may be found in the demo for the canceled Silent Hills game. It is tough to forget her frightening appearance and depravity combined with the deft use of jump scares. The P.T. demo inspired a ton of subsequent horror games since it was so disturbing.

Lisa is the ghost of a woman who was killed by her husband. Her right eye looks to be gone, and she is extremely tall and lean. Sporting short, dark hair, her lower torso is primarily covered in blood. A long, gray nightgown is donned by her terrifying silhouette.

According to a radio story, she was shot in the stomach by her husband while pregnant. In the bathroom sink, a creature that resembles the unborn child's undeveloped fetus appears. On occasion, Lisa will show up in the bathroom mirror and possibly draw the player to the infant.

Given that her husband claimed to have a monster inside of him and asked for forgiveness, it appears that he regretted killing her. It's possible that Lisa's spouse ended his life later.

