5 most majestic creatures in video games

Video games set in a fantastical or fictional world have the capacity to showcase a level of beauty unlike anything seen in the real world. This can be done via stylistically-designed environments, a fantasy world with magic and mystery, as well as through various majestical creatures seen inhabiting the in-game world.

From being aesthetically pleasing to look at to just being cool and handy in terms of design and functionality, these majestic creatures enrich the game’s lore and separate it from the boring confines of reality. Such creatures often exist in several video games where players might get to interact with them and even keep them as pets in certain instances.

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the entries in this list will surely have players agreeing that these are some of the best fictional animals that can be witnessed only in video games. Here are five of the most majestic creatures seen in video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 awe-inspiring fictional creatures that appeared in video games

1) Sunwing - Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy on a Sunwing (Image via Guerilla Games)

Horizon Zero Dawn introduced players to a new type of creature, as several mechanical lifeforms running around in the post-apocalyptic world have been featured in the video game. Tallnecks were pretty much the most magnificent creatures from this first game; however, the sequel managed to top that with the Sunwings.

Sunwings are giant pteranodon-like creatures that can take to the air and roost in high places scattered around the world of Forbidden West. At these tall vantage points, these creatures live a relatively peaceful life, absorbing as much sunlight as possible during the day.

Aloy can learn the ability to tame these creatures later on in the game, and at that point, unrestricted flight becomes an option for world traversal. While these flying creatures have little to offer in terms of offensive capabilities, it is still a surreal experience to tame one and fly around the world.

2) Palamutes - Monster Hunter Rise

Hunter interacting with a Palamute (Image via Capcom)

The Monster Hunter video game series has always included fun animal companions in the form of Palicos. However, Monster Hunter Rise, the most recent game in this franchise, saw another addition to the list of Hunter’s allies in the form of Palamutes, which are large wolf-like creatures.

These can serve three purposes: pets, mounts, and allies during combat. Players can bond with these noble canine companions by petting them and are able to command them to do various tricks, just like dogs in real life. The fact that they are twice the size of the player just lends to their majestic stature.

Hunters can ride Palamutes to traverse large distances and dismount during combat, where they can provide crucial assistance along with the hunter’s Palico. Similar to Palicos, Palamutes can be decked out in various forms of armor and different types of weapons.

3) Divine Dragon - Sekiro

Sekiro faces the Divine Dragon (Image via IO Interactive)

While FromSoftware video games do not generally contain majestic creatures, Sekiro is an exception to this rule, as the game itself is an exception to the usual FromSoftware formula. However, like other video games from the developer, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice also presents a world well past its prime and with its glory days behind it.

In the game, legendary warriors see their fall, gods remain unseen, and the legend of the Divine Dragon remains just a legend. Except that towards the end of the game, players are given a glimpse of this deity somewhat in its prime during the encounter they have with it atop the Fountainhead Palace.

After the player has defeated the personification of the dragon rot that affects the world and the great Sakura tree, it blooms once more, and the Divine Dragon that calls this tree home, rises again. Despite lacking an arm and sporting many wounds, this ancient god-like being is spectacular to look at, and the game lets players enjoy the sights with a relatively easy boss fight, featuring some epic orchestral music.

4) Lord of the Mountain - Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Link rides the Lord of the Mountain (Image via Nintendo)

While the video game Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features a number of different majestic creatures, the most mystical and legendary of them all is the Lord of the Mountain. This is a creature that can be tamed and kept as a mount, although the chances of even seeing the animal are quite low.

Shining brightly with a luminescent coat, this horse-like animal is a spiritual apparition, which is a rare sight in the land of Hyrule. Appearing at Satori springs whenever a green glow lights the area, this majestic creature can be ridden by Link, if tamed, although it cannot be registered at a stable.

This is because the Lord of the Mountain is said to be the reincarnation of a Sage, who protects the Kingdom of Hyrule as well as the animals in the forest. Bringing this creature to a stable is considered bad luck and is thought to curse everyone who is a part of the stable establishment. Therefore, it is best left in the wild, undisturbed and free to do as it pleases.

5) The Shyyyo bird - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Shyyyo bird takes flight (Image via Respawn)

While playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players might have come across a giant bat while traversing Dathomir for the first time. It is known as Gorgara, and this enemy serves as a tough boss fight and teaches players and Cal Kestis not to trust giant creatures so easily.

Therefore, when players encounter a giant injured bird in the final stages of the Kashyyyk story arc, they are immediately cautious. However, it turns out that the bird is not a hostile entity, and Cal takes his time to help it in its time of need.

This act of kindness is returned, however, when the giant bird is later willing to let Cal take a ride on its back, as it takes him to the top of the Wroshyr tree. What follows then is a truly spectacular moment in the video game, scored with some magnificent music, when the bird takes flight and players get to see the creature in all its glory.

