5 best post-apocalyptic games to play in 2022

The notion of post-apocalyptic games or worlds might be terrifying for many gamers out there, but it is a significant genre in fiction and entertainment. Post-apocalyptic games are aplenty, and video game developers have dug deep to create something special. Post-apocalyptic games in the industry have been a mainstay for decades now, and developers have found new ways to destroy the world for our thrill and imagination.

The genre might be grim, but developers always find a balance between things. From amazing gameplay to striking visuals, developers have unique ways of setting themselves apart. Here are some of the best post-apocalyptic games available to play today.

Best post-apocalyptic games to experience in 2022

1) Fallout 4

Bethesda has been a pioneer in action and fantasy RPGs ever since the release of their Fallout and Elder Scrolls series. The developer has always been focused on meeting fan expectations, and the Fallout series has been widely successful.

As with every Bethesda game, the series is riddled with bugs, but this is something that makes these games unique. The Fallout series has a certain charm that has left fans captivated.

Being a part of the post-apocalyptic games genre, the Fallout games have been met with praise. With RPG mechanics, players can create and set off into the world with their starting character. Fallout 4 follows the player's character, the only survivor of Vault 111 who is searching for their missing son.

The gameplay is classic Bethesda style. Players can get lost exploring the world with Dogmeat.

Fallout 4 might be buggy at times and the core gameplay might seem a little trivial, but Fallout 4 excels at those RPG mechanics that made the series as popular as it is today. Fallout 4 is one of the best post-apocalyptic games out there.

2) NieR: Automata

A thinking person’s hack and slash NieR: Automata pushes the boundaries of emotion and story by giving players a glimpse into the meaning of life. Nier: Automata is a post-apocalyptic game with some dire consequences. It has been praised for its dramatic storytelling and fluid combat. The story follows two androids who have been sent to solve a long unknown mystery about the destroyers of Earth.

NieR: Automata is an anime-like hack-and-slash game with a lot of introspective thinking. Players will be lost in the rendering of the world and will end up questioning their actions. The game has about 9 different endings and takes about 40 hours to fully complete.

NieR: Automata’s sequel was released in 2021 and has received positive feedback from the community. Although Nier: Automata might be an old game, it still holds as a solid hack and slash experience with some heavy undertones.

3) Code Vein

Another anime-like entry in this list, Code Vein, has been described as "Anime Dark Souls." Post-apocalyptic games are seen as bleak and destitute, and Code Vein captures this perfectly.

It can be best seen as a revamp of the Souls formula. Adding anime elements to the list, the game separates itself from the genre by having that unique style that fans enjoy.

The story of Code Vein is that the characters inhabit a post-apocalyptic world in which they are all vampires. Players have to use the power of blood to fight and overcome difficult foes. The combat might feel a little linear at times, but it looks fantastic. Players can get totally lost in the world of Code Vein.

Enemies are challenging and demand players use different tactics for victory. The game also features a co-op mode where players can jump in with their friends into an anime adventure. Code Vein is a must-try for any fan of the genre.

4) Death Stranding

Death Stranding was the most anticipated game until it was launched in 2019. The game had amazing marketing, showing fans and gamers the scope of what the game could accomplish.

Hideo Kojima has been at the forefront of the industry and the release of Death Stranding showed gamers the uniqueness of the open world. The setting is grandiose and Death Stranding humbles players with its vastness.

Players are greeted to a vast open-world where they have complete freedom. Being one of the best post-apocalyptic games in its class, Death Stranding is a story of hope. Players take control of Sam Bridges, a porter who has been tasked with bringing everyone from the ravaged United States together.

The story is one-of-a-kind. Players have to deal with complex plots and characters that are well-written. Death Stranding starts out slow, but by the end of the game, it leaves players wanting more.

The gameplay revolves around traversing the vast open world. Combat is limited to certain situations and is mostly optional. Stealth is encouraged as enemies can quickly overwhelm unprepared players.

The Strand-type game allows players to leave behind some of their constructed bridges and roads to help other players who are making the same journey.

Death Stranding is a fun, vast experience and is best enjoyed over long stretches.

5) The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog has led to the success of the PlayStation consoles. From platforming masterpieces like the Crash series to more narrative-driven IPs like the Uncharted series and The Last of Us. Naughty Dog has been at the forefront of introducing massively popular games that have taken the world by storm.

The Last of Us Part II has been praised for its cinematic experience that is jaw-dropping and spectacular. Players have to go through a rough, hostile world that takes no survivors. Carrying on from their previous game, The Last of Us Part II expands on its characters and adds a ton of depth which makes them look more human.

The stealth-action gameplay is a masterpiece. The weight of firing a gun feels explosive, melee weapons have unique animations, and NPCs will sometimes act in human ways to get out of situations. Playing The Last of Us Part II is an unforgettable experience.

Heart-wrenching stories, cathartic characters, and the consequences of vengeance are all some of the major themes of this game. The Last of Us Part II is one of the best post-apocalyptic games available in this generation.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi