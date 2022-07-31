5 most innovative stealth action video games of all time

Action video games often utilize stealth elements to make the gaming experience more immersive. This adds tension to the environment and forces players to be creative with their approach to progress.

Over the years, stealth-based video games have steadily improved due to technological innovations. They offer a unique dynamic that allows users to channel their inner assassins, ninjas, or spies to overcome the odds they're facing.

There are various video games in this genre, all offering different mechanics and environments.

Five video games that revolutionized stealth genre through innovative approaches

1) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear franchise is one of the most recognizable names in gaming. The series is the brainchild of the legendary Hideo Kojima and has provided gamers with some of the best video games of all time.

Metal Gear Solid 4: The Phantom Pain is considered the best game in the series. Released in 2015 by Konami, it retains all of its predecessors' classic stealth aspects while improving on graphics and game mechanics.

The narrative has always been a strong point of the Metal Gear series, and the fifth installment adds further to the lore. Set nine years after the events of Ground Zeroes, the title chronicles the experiences of Venom Snake as he embarks on a journey of vengeance against the antagonists who slaughtered his men.

The Phantom Pain stays true to the tried and tested Metal Gear formula, utilizing the stealth mechanics popularized by the series, with players actively encouraged to follow a non-lethal route. Improved enemy AI makes this an even more immersive experience.

They also control the narrative by deciding the order of the storyline missions, revealing different plot details as they go along. The classic enemy personnel retrieval and training system is also present, as well as the iconic Mother Base.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

2) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

The Splinter Cell series is often considered a rival to the Metal Gear video games. The emphasis on stealth as well as the employment of modern cutting-edge tech is a common element in both, so the comparisons seem apt.

Chaos Theory was released in 2005 by Ubisoft. Gamers follow the journey of Sam Fisher, one of the most iconic protagonists in video games. He is a secret agent for a covert-ops team known as the Third Echelon.

The title's gritty, dark, and realistic tone sets it apart from its predecessors. This has been a mainstay in the series ever since.

Chaos Theory also dramatically improves stealth mechanics, adding a noise meter to the standard light visibility meter, giving users a more refined and immersive experience. The game also features improvements in enemy AI, interrogation systems, and melee combat.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Windows, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS

Model: Paid

3) Hitman 3

The Hitman franchise is one of the most popular in the genre and allows players to live their fantasies of being a master assassin. Following the adventures of the titular protagonist, Agent 47, they must employ a clever blend of stealth and strategy to execute their missions.

Hitman 3 is the latest title in the series, released in 2021 by IO Interactive. These video games have always offered highly creative ways to carry out assassinations, and Hitman 3 is no different.

The world is more expansive than ever, with more NPCs to interact with and greater environmental kill options.

Like previous games in the franchise, Hitman 3 rewards users for being covert in their approach and assigns a rank at the end of each mission based on their stealth. Failure to do so makes future missions harder as Agent 47's cover can easily be blown.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Stadia

Model: Paid

4) Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 was released in 2016 by Bethesda and is a sequel to Arcane Studio's 2014 title. It is an innovative and unique take on the stealth-action genre of video games as it combines stealth with supernatural abilities.

The choices offered by Dishonored 2 are what set it apart from other video games. Gamers can experience the storyline from the perspective of two different protagonists.

Using supernatural abilities is also optional, as they can opt for an entirely stealth-based approach.

The game's artistic visuals and the fast-paced parkour system also add to the overall experience and make this a fun title to play.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

5) Alien: Isolation

Based on the Alien movie franchise, Alien: Isolation by SEGA presents a unique experience in the genre of stealth-based action games.

Unlike other installments in the series, it is not purely a shooting-based action title. Instead, it captures the essence of the original movie by offering a more horror game feel.

Stealth is essential, as players must hide from an unkillable intelligent alien life form that stalks them throughout the title. The tension complements its immersive feeling, as users are always on edge, trying to survive their stalker.

With its unique gameplay, impressive visuals, and advanced enemy AI, this is by far one of the most creative takes on the genre.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Model: Paid

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

