How to solve Beneviento House doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose?

Resident Evil Village recently received the Gold Edition update, along with the Winters Expansion. It adds a brand-new story DLC called "Shadows of Rose," new playable characters for The Mercenaries, and a third-person mode for the base game.

The story expansion sees players take on the role of Rosemary Winters as she searches for a cure for her supernatural powers bestowed by the Megamycete within the hivemind itself.

While Shadows of Rose is a rather short experience, clocking in at around two hours, it features some of the most creative puzzles in Resident Evil Village. The Beneviento House doll puzzle is one of the highlights of the DLC, which is not only mandatory for progression but can also be fairly challenging.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose.

Solving doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

The Beneviento House in the base game of Resident Evil Village was easily the most memorable section for many players, in part due to the puzzles that they had to solve to escape the place alive. Shadows of Rose adopts a similar setting for the same Beneviento section but offers a set of new challenges for gamers to complete.

The puzzles start when players first get to the inner section of the Beneviento mansion. Here, they are required to find a pair of scissors to cut open a teddy bear, which houses a missing piece of a door lock called "Relief of a Child."

Once in possession of the missing piece, gamers are tasked with solving a rather complex doll puzzle, which is needed to advance to the next story segment.

The puzzle starts with players facing a diorama of a camping spot, with a nearby note stating they need to find a way to light the campfire. The diorama has spots for four dolls, each with a certain name attached to it as well as an item. Players are essentially required to acquire the dolls and place them in the diorama the right way to progress.

Here's how you can solve the doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose:

You need to grab the Lucy doll from the table left of the main table in the Workshop.

Next, you should head through the double doors. Continue down the hallway until you reach the door on the left, and use the “Relief of a Child” piece from the teddy bear to enter a room.

Here, you can grab the Catherine doll from the table.

Subsequently, go back to the Workshop and through the door on the left.

Place Lucy and Catherine on the correct pedestals — each pedestal has a name — and collect them once the drawer opens; the dolls are needed later.

Get the red key from the drawer.

Go through Jimmy’s room on the opposite side of the Workshop by using the key.

Here, you will need to use Rose's supernatural powers on the flower to go down the well.

Grab the Jimmy doll at the bottom of the well.

Now, you need to head back to the Storage Room where you grabbed the Catherine doll.

Put Catherine on the closest pedestal, Jimmy on the pedestal with the 'present', and Lucy on the pedestal up top.

Grab all the dolls, including the one with the black hair, from the drawer, and head back to the Workshop.

Put the black-haired doll on the right pedestal, Lucy on the left pedestal, Catherine on the back left pedestal, and Jimmy on the back right pedestal.

You can now grab the breaker box key on the table as a reward, which is needed to progress to the next story segment.

This concludes the guide to solving the rather tricky doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose. Once you are in possession of the final key, they'll need to go to the elevator and unlock the breaker box. Here, you will receive a map detailing the location of the fuse required to power the elevator to escape the nightmarish Beneviento House.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is now available for download on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes