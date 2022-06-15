Every playable character in Resident Evil Village Mercenaries mode

The Mercenaries is a mode in Resident Evil Village that will be getting new characters in an upcoming DLC pack.

The Winters' Expansion DLC will arrive on October 28, 2022. It is quite fitting that the iconic horror zombie game will be getting some fresh content right before Halloween.

With that content comes a third-person mode for the campaign, a new story section called Shadows of Rose and The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, which will feature new levels and characters.

What is Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil Village?

Endless hordes of zombies file in the Mercenaries mode (Image via Capcom)

Once players beat the Resident Evil Village campaign, they can spend Completion Points in the Extra Content Shop. The Mercenaries mode can be unlocked for 200 Completion Points.

Players can access The Mercenaries in the Bonuses menu. There are multiple stages where players will look for gold orbs to extend their time and blue orbs to gain abilities, all while slaying the deadly inhabitants of the Village.

Weapons, equipment and upgrades can be purchased from The Duke before each level. The different stages have a certain number of areas that need to be cleared, and the Duke will be waiting between them.

The mode is point-based. Players have to clear the stages quickly, rack up kills, conserve ammo and score points based on how well they do sweeping through the Village and its enemies.

All playable characters in The Mercenaries

Capcom announced new characters for the mode (Image via Capcom)

Each character has special skills they can bring into the Mercenaries mode of Resident Evil Village. Only one character, Ethan Winters, has been playable in the mode since the game's launch, but that will change.

Three new characters will be added with the upcoming downloadable content. Here are the characters that will be playable in the mode once the DLC arrives:

Ethan Winters : Ethan Winters was the first playable character for the mode. He is who the player controls in the campaign. He doesn't come with anything special, just the standard for playing Mercenaries.

: Ethan Winters was the first playable character for the mode. He is who the player controls in the campaign. He doesn't come with anything special, just the standard for playing Mercenaries. Chris Redfield : One of the original protagonists of Resident Evil, Chris Redfield joins the Mercenaries mode and plays much like Ethan does. The only difference is his powerful punches and the ability to call orbital strikes when in a pinch.

: One of the original protagonists of Resident Evil, Chris Redfield joins the Mercenaries mode and plays much like Ethan does. The only difference is his powerful punches and the ability to call orbital strikes when in a pinch. Karl Heisenberg : As one of the antagonists of Resident Evil Village, Karl Heisenberg joins the mode with his massive hammer. He can use the hammer and other devices to take out waves of enemies at once.

: As one of the antagonists of Resident Evil Village, Karl Heisenberg joins the mode with his massive hammer. He can use the hammer and other devices to take out waves of enemies at once. Alcina Dimitrescu: Lady Dimitrescu took the world by storm with her reveal prior to the game's launch. Now, she will be a playable character in the Mercenaries mode. She can use her sharp claws to pierce enemies or send them flying.

With a few new stages, these additional playable characters will have plenty to do in the Mercenaries mode. Their addition gives players a new way to take on the mode and slaughter the countless zombies Resident Evil Village has to offer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far