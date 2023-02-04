How to get into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

Slytherin is one of the four Hogwarts Legacy houses and is associated with pride, cunning, and ambition. Named after Salazar Slytherin, it is considered by many as a breeding ground for Dark Wizards. However, this game offers an entirely new perspective on life in Hogwarts as its member.

Every house in the Hogwarts castle has its own symbol in the form of an animal, which, in Slytherin’s case, is a serpent. This house’s colors are green and silver, which can be seen on their seal, robes, common room, and banners. However, many Hogwarts Legacy fans wonder how they can join Slytherin in the first place. Let's find out.

Getting into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy: All answers in the Wizarding World quiz

The Wizarding World website, previously known as Pottermore, is an interactive experience for Harry Potter fans that has been online for several years. It offers a virtual experience that allows them to join the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, join into a house, get their own wand, and learn to cast their own Patronus Charm.

When on the website, sorting is done using a quiz that assesses the user in a manner similar to how the school's Sorting Hat works. This is what will help you get into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy. It's also worth noting that the site also encourages people to answer honestly.

The quiz has a total of 28 possible questions. However, you will only get eight of them at a time. You should also remember that you can only take the sorting quiz once. If you want to change your house, you'll have to delete your account on the Wizarding World site and try again.

Since every set of questions players can get asked in Hogwarts Legacy is likely to be different, answers to all 28 questions are given below.

Moon or Stars ? : Moon.

? Moon. Left or Right?: Left.

Left. Head or Tails?: Tails.

Tails. Black or White?: Black.

Black. Dawn or Dusk?: Dusk.

Dusk. Forest or River?: River.

River. If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? : Siamese Cat.

: Siamese Cat. Once every century, the Flutterby.....If it lured you, it would smell of: The sea.

The sea. How would you like to be known to history?: The Great.

The Great. Late at night, walking alone down the street......Do you: Draw your wand and stand your ground?

Draw your wand and stand your ground? If you could have any power, which would you choose?: The power to change the past.

The power to change the past. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts….In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could?: First, student records going back 1000 years. Second, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Third, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.

First, student records going back 1000 years. Second, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Third, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. What kind of instrument most pleases your ear?: The Violin.

The Violin. What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts?: Hexes and Jinxes.

Hexes and Jinxes. Which road tempts you most?: The narrow, dark, lantern-lit alley.

The narrow, dark, lantern-lit alley. Which of the following would you most hate people to call you?: Ordinary.

Ordinary. Which would you rather be: Feared?

Feared? After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name?: I don’t care what people think of me after I’m dead…

I don’t care what people think of me after I’m dead… A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Agree, and ask whether they’d like a free sample of a jinx?

Agree, and ask whether they’d like a free sample of a jinx? You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first?: The bubbling pool, in the depths of which something luminous is swirling.

The bubbling pool, in the depths of which something luminous is swirling. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open?: The gleaming jet-black box...

The gleaming jet-black box... Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: Power?

Power? One of your housemates has cheated…What do you do?: You would not wait to be asked to tell...

You would not wait to be asked to tell... Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with?: Cold.

Cold. Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with?: Vampires.

Vampires. Which nightmare would frighten you most?: Being forced to speak in such a silly…

Being forced to speak in such a silly… You and two friends need to cross….Do you: Suggest that all three of you should fight?

Suggest that all three of you should fight? Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink?: The mysterious black liquid…

To import your house and wand from the site over to your Hogwarts Legacy save, you will have to link your Wizarding World or Harry Potter Fan Club account to your Warner Brothers account.

It comes as no surprise that Hogwarts Legacy has all four houses that collectively form the seal of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin are all known for accepting students with unique qualities based on one of the four founders of Hogwarts. This helps the institution utilize their talents and attributes to help the wizardkind.

Poll : 0 votes