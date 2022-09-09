Hogwarts Legacy guide: How to link Harry Potter Fan Club house and wand to the wizarding RPG

WB Games Avalanche recently revealed a host of new information for Hogwarts Legacy during the Back to Hogwarts celebration of 2022. Potterheads learned that the developers drew inspiration from the wizarding world to fill the game with references for players to find out.

There will also be in-game rewards and the chance to bring the player's house and wand into the game from the Harry Potter Fan Club.

Over the past month, WB Games Avalanche has showcased a slew of fresh news for Potterheads to sink their teeth into. Although it started with the disappointing news that Hogwarts Legacy will be pushed back by a couple of months in 2023, it was followed by revealing various editions of the title that are available for purchase.

The opportunity to import their house and wand has excited players, and here's how to do it.

Import house and wand from Harry Potter Fan Club to Hogwarts Legacy

Those who are yet to have a Harry Potter Fan Club account need to make one here. After doing so, they need to complete their profile by going through the wand and sorting ceremony to get sorted into their designated house and be chosen by a wand.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy



Follow the steps at #BacktoHogwarts Explore Hogwarts in style with the House Fan-atic School Robes.Follow the steps at wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect to import your house and wand, and receive this full set of robes and Beaked Skull Mask. #HogwartsLegacy Explore Hogwarts in style with the House Fan-atic School Robes. Follow the steps at wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect to import your house and wand, and receive this full set of robes and Beaked Skull Mask. #HogwartsLegacy #BacktoHogwarts https://t.co/K0nWghWfzR

Players will also get to find out their Patronus, although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same for Avalanche's wizarding RPG. Each of these steps requires the player to answer a bunch of questions that determine what their resulting house, Patronus, and the wand will be.

Once all this is done, they must go to the WB Games website. After players have logged into their WB Games account or signed up for one, they need to link it to their Harry Potter Fan Club account. They will likely be quickly prompted to do so after making their way into the WB Games account.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts https://t.co/BbzbHxaYAO

After successfully connecting their accounts, players will be notified that they can access the exclusive rewards for doing so by launching Hogwarts Legacy and making sure they are connected to the same WB Games account. These in-game items include the Beaked Skull Mask and the House Fan-atic School Robe.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy @The_Greki Linking your account will give you the House Fan-atic Robe item, which will display the proper House in-game based on which House you are. If you start a new game in a different House, you will be able to wear the robes which will display the House you're currently playing as. @The_Greki Linking your account will give you the House Fan-atic Robe item, which will display the proper House in-game based on which House you are. If you start a new game in a different House, you will be able to wear the robes which will display the House you're currently playing as.

Regarding whether players will get all the robes in the game, Hogwarts Legacy's official Twitter account explained that linking the accounts will give players the House Fan-atic Robe item that will display the proper House in-game based on which House they are. If a player starts a new game in a different house, they will be able to wear the robes of the House they are currently playing in.

Players need not worry that linking their accounts will lock them into a selected wand and house from the Harry Potter Fan Club quiz. As Chandler Wood, the community manager for WB Games Avalanche, stated, linking will not lock players from anything, and they will still be able to make their own choices in-game.

This is an exciting initiative from the developers as it allows players to further their sense of the wizarding world identity in Hogwarts Legacy. The title will already allow Potterheads to create their characters to write their unique legacy.

