100 Hogwarts Legacy witch and wizard names for players to use

Hogwarts Legacy, a title developed by Avalanch Games that had a lot of hype behind it, was finally released on February 10, 2022. It allows fans to explore the Wizarding World's universe and experience what it's like to be a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. Moreover, it also offers a lot of customization options.

A key aspect of playing a role-playing game is choosing the perfect name for the player character because it can be seen every time they engage in dialogue. This article will help gamers choose a suitable witch or wizard name in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Cool witch and wizard names for the players to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy

Witch names for Hogwarts Legacy

Here are some witch names that will look cool when playing the game:

Ailey Thicknesse Septima Fairfax Astoria Pomfrey Lavina DeVil Kendra Dread Fay Fairfax Winifred Macmillan Haylee Naxxremis Hattie Tenebris Gaian Marchbanks Lavander Bexley Kerrigan Morgan Lillian Bagman Narcissa Slugworth Aenwyn DeVil Thalia Skeeter Kaelyn Sangrey Edlyn Flitwick Hannah Knotley Azriel Carrow Medeia Sprout Hattie Delacroix Misty Diggory Jasmine Bloodworth Alani Cloven Ginny Midgen Aenwyn Maganiti Lillith Diablos Buffy Cloven Electra Warren Narcissa Midgen Goldie Midgen Camille DeVil Myrtle McGonagall Blossom Greengrass Tia Zabini Ginny Tonks Serafine Creighton Kendra Bexley Abena Delacroix Jillian Hagrid Acelin Crabbe Misty Digby Myrtle Crabbe Lavander Grove Regan Burbage Ulva Malkin Electra Spinnet Arabella Lennox Melusina Alahozora Rolanda Figg Arabella Delacour Euphenia Parkinson Ailey Cattermole Emmeline Warren Ulva Creighton Regan Edgecombe Autmn Grim Lila Snape Kira Romsey Molly Finnigan Fay Runcorn Goldie Crabbe Dawn Umbra Hazel Pomfrey Azriel Midgen Rolanda Thicknesse Narcissa Marchbanks Helge Malkin Astoria Snow Hattie Cromwell Blythe Parkinson Hedwig Hedgeflower Alexandra Pembroke Beverly Marvolo Blossom Crabbe Astoria Autmn Pomona Bexley Regan Maganiti Millicent Greengrass Arietta Perculum Minora Finnigan Buffy Fairfax Millicent Serphent Marge Scamander Petunia Podmore Luella Bagman Kayne Marchbanks Arabella Whitmore Millicent Gaunt Lavina Spinnet Pomona Orlando Hazel Umbridge Luella Vigil Pomona Maxime Myrtle Maxime Gytha Snow Daralis Boot Kendra Cromwell . Laris Monroe

Wizard names for Hogwarts Legacy

Here are some names for those looking to become wizards:

Garrik Burbage Barclay Midgen Argus Cromwell Trevor DeVil Sturgis Blackwood Gellert Rainsford Remington Alahozora Amos Binns EGraham Hopkirk Fleming Vance Darrel Fawley Finn Diggory Floyd Binns Bancroft Mortem Burne Greyback Agustus Bagshot Barden Doholov Neville Slughorn Alvin Mortem Argus Spotter Sturgis Crabbe Alcott Abbott Thorfinn Kettleburn Colin Creighton Cynric Riddle Regulus DeVil Barclay Delacroix Chilton Runcorn Broderick Vance Egerton Burbage Rubeus Quinn Baron Flint Agustus Orlando Antonin Spinnet Dirk Villalobos Esmond Shacklebolt Barty Zabini Arthur Marchbanks EGraham Hopkirk Alecto Sangrey Ackley Slytherin Huntley Lovegood Morofin Slugworth Regulus Warren Remus Alahozora Ludo Pembroke Preston Greyback Zacharis Crabbe Arthur Knotley Amos Scamander Durward Runcorn Ember Shacklebolt Cornelius Black Hugo Vector Landon Zabini Fulton Blustrode Neville Thicknesse Ernie Mortem Arthur Macmillan Vernon Victor Dirk Crabbe Ernie Edgecombe Hamilton Binns Corban Greyback Burne Shacklebolt Dalton Jinx Antonin Evilian Neville Vector Garrik Black Gellert Slytherin Antonin Jorkins Burgess Morelli Bradley Crouch Reginald Snape Hugo Delacour Broderick Delacroix Garrik Binns Esmond Pettigrew Marlow Vigil Bradley Macmillan Amos Carrow Avery Cattermole Dashiel Warren Kaspar Grove Vernon Midgen Remington Orlando Osbert Wyrm Huntley Spotter Rubeus Rowle Dedalus Alahozora Colin Crouch Reginald Stone Alvin Binns Percy Carpathia Remus Midgen Remington Hopkirk Gilderoy Pomfrey Hugh Umbra Ackley Pettigrew . Finn Bagman

Players who have completed their first playthrough with their preferred name could give the monikers a go if they're looking for a new title.

Any of the listed names can only be used during the character creation process in Hogwarts Legacy. Moreover, gamers will be unable to go back on their decision once the player entity has been confirmed and the journey has begun.

