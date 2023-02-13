Create

100 Hogwarts Legacy witch and wizard names for players to use

Names for witches and wizards in Hogwards Legacy (Image via Steam)
Names for witches and wizards in Hogwards Legacy (Image via Steam)

Hogwarts Legacy, a title developed by Avalanch Games that had a lot of hype behind it, was finally released on February 10, 2022. It allows fans to explore the Wizarding World's universe and experience what it's like to be a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. Moreover, it also offers a lot of customization options.

A key aspect of playing a role-playing game is choosing the perfect name for the player character because it can be seen every time they engage in dialogue. This article will help gamers choose a suitable witch or wizard name in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Cool witch and wizard names for the players to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy

Witch names for Hogwarts Legacy

Here are some witch names that will look cool when playing the game:

  1. Ailey Thicknesse
  2. Septima Fairfax
  3. Astoria Pomfrey
  4. Lavina DeVil
  5. Kendra Dread
  6. Fay Fairfax
  7. Winifred Macmillan
  8. Haylee Naxxremis
  9. Hattie Tenebris
  10. Gaian Marchbanks
  11. Lavander Bexley
  12. Kerrigan Morgan
  13. Lillian Bagman
  14. Narcissa Slugworth
  15. Aenwyn DeVil
  16. Thalia Skeeter
  17. Kaelyn Sangrey
  18. Edlyn Flitwick
  19. Hannah Knotley
  20. Azriel Carrow
  21. Medeia Sprout
  22. Hattie Delacroix
  23. Misty Diggory
  24. Jasmine Bloodworth
  25. Alani Cloven
  26. Ginny Midgen
  27. Aenwyn Maganiti
  28. Lillith Diablos
  29. Buffy Cloven
  30. Electra Warren
  31. Narcissa Midgen
  32. Goldie Midgen
  33. Camille DeVil
  34. Myrtle McGonagall
  35. Blossom Greengrass
  36. Tia Zabini
  37. Ginny Tonks
  38. Serafine Creighton
  39. Kendra Bexley
  40. Abena Delacroix
  41. Jillian Hagrid
  42. Acelin Crabbe
  43. Misty Digby
  44. Myrtle Crabbe
  45. Lavander Grove
  46. Regan Burbage
  47. Ulva Malkin
  48. Electra Spinnet
  49. Arabella Lennox
  50. Melusina Alahozora
  51. Rolanda Figg
  52. Arabella Delacour
  53. Euphenia Parkinson
  54. Ailey Cattermole
  55. Emmeline Warren
  56. Ulva Creighton
  57. Regan Edgecombe
  58. Autmn Grim
  59. Lila Snape
  60. Kira Romsey
  61. Molly Finnigan
  62. Fay Runcorn
  63. Goldie Crabbe
  64. Dawn Umbra
  65. Hazel Pomfrey
  66. Azriel Midgen
  67. Rolanda Thicknesse
  68. Narcissa Marchbanks
  69. Helge Malkin
  70. Astoria Snow
  71. Hattie Cromwell
  72. Blythe Parkinson
  73. Hedwig Hedgeflower
  74. Alexandra Pembroke
  75. Beverly Marvolo
  76. Blossom Crabbe
  77. Astoria Autmn
  78. Pomona Bexley
  79. Regan Maganiti
  80. Millicent Greengrass
  81. Arietta Perculum
  82. Minora Finnigan
  83. Buffy Fairfax
  84. Millicent Serphent
  85. Marge Scamander
  86. Petunia Podmore
  87. Luella Bagman
  88. Kayne Marchbanks
  89. Arabella Whitmore
  90. Millicent Gaunt
  91. Lavina Spinnet
  92. Pomona Orlando
  93. Hazel Umbridge
  94. Luella Vigil
  95. Pomona Maxime
  96. Myrtle Maxime
  97. Gytha Snow
  98. Daralis Boot
  99. Kendra Cromwell
  100. . Laris Monroe

Wizard names for Hogwarts Legacy

Here are some names for those looking to become wizards:

  1. Garrik Burbage
  2. Barclay Midgen
  3. Argus Cromwell
  4. Trevor DeVil
  5. Sturgis Blackwood
  6. Gellert Rainsford
  7. Remington Alahozora
  8. Amos Binns
  9. EGraham Hopkirk
  10. Fleming Vance
  11. Darrel Fawley
  12. Finn Diggory
  13. Floyd Binns
  14. Bancroft Mortem
  15. Burne Greyback
  16. Agustus Bagshot
  17. Barden Doholov
  18. Neville Slughorn
  19. Alvin Mortem
  20. Argus Spotter
  21. Sturgis Crabbe
  22. Alcott Abbott
  23. Thorfinn Kettleburn
  24. Colin Creighton
  25. Cynric Riddle
  26. Regulus DeVil
  27. Barclay Delacroix
  28. Chilton Runcorn
  29. Broderick Vance
  30. Egerton Burbage
  31. Rubeus Quinn
  32. Baron Flint
  33. Agustus Orlando
  34. Antonin Spinnet
  35. Dirk Villalobos
  36. Esmond Shacklebolt
  37. Barty Zabini
  38. Arthur Marchbanks
  40. Alecto Sangrey
  41. Ackley Slytherin
  42. Huntley Lovegood
  43. Morofin Slugworth
  44. Regulus Warren
  45. Remus Alahozora
  46. Ludo Pembroke
  47. Preston Greyback
  48. Zacharis Crabbe
  49. Arthur Knotley
  50. Amos Scamander
  51. Durward Runcorn
  52. Ember Shacklebolt
  53. Cornelius Black
  54. Hugo Vector
  55. Landon Zabini
  56. Fulton Blustrode
  57. Neville Thicknesse
  58. Ernie Mortem
  59. Arthur Macmillan
  60. Vernon Victor
  61. Dirk Crabbe
  62. Ernie Edgecombe
  63. Hamilton Binns
  64. Corban Greyback
  65. Burne Shacklebolt
  66. Dalton Jinx
  67. Antonin Evilian
  68. Neville Vector
  69. Garrik Black
  70. Gellert Slytherin
  71. Antonin Jorkins
  72. Burgess Morelli
  73. Bradley Crouch
  74. Reginald Snape
  75. Hugo Delacour
  76. Broderick Delacroix
  77. Garrik Binns
  78. Esmond Pettigrew
  79. Marlow Vigil
  80. Bradley Macmillan
  81. Amos Carrow
  82. Avery Cattermole
  83. Dashiel Warren
  84. Kaspar Grove
  85. Vernon Midgen
  86. Remington Orlando
  87. Osbert Wyrm
  88. Huntley Spotter
  89. Rubeus Rowle
  90. Dedalus Alahozora
  91. Colin Crouch
  92. Reginald Stone
  93. Alvin Binns
  94. Percy Carpathia
  95. Remus Midgen
  96. Remington Hopkirk
  97. Gilderoy Pomfrey
  98. Hugh Umbra
  99. Ackley Pettigrew
  100. . Finn Bagman

Players who have completed their first playthrough with their preferred name could give the monikers a go if they're looking for a new title.

Any of the listed names can only be used during the character creation process in Hogwarts Legacy. Moreover, gamers will be unable to go back on their decision once the player entity has been confirmed and the journey has begun.

