How to build Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy character creator easily

Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated video game adaptation of the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry produced by Avalanche Studios and WB Games, released on February 10, 2023.

The game is set in the 1800s, long before the timeline of J.K. Rowling's original Harry Potter series is set in. Therefore, it doesn't feature any of the characters that fans of the franchise are familiar with. However, it explores the vast world of Hogwarts Legacy, looking like the eponymous protagonist of the original series.

Harry Potter is the central focus of the seven-part book series and the eight-part film adaptation of the franchise. The shaggy-haired, lightning-scarred boy-who-lived is one of the modern popular culture's most popular and beloved characters.

It is only natural, then, that you would want to play the new action RPG as the Chosen One himself, adding remarkable callback value to the game. This article will tell you which options in the character creator menu to choose so you can make your Hogwarts Legacy character look like Harry Potter.

Here's how you can create Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two possible ways you can go when designing your character for the game: the movie version and the book version. Although the two are pretty similar at first glance, there are some minute differences that most avid fans will be particular about.

Irrespective of which version you choose, Harry has to have the iconic lightning bolt scar. You will want your character to get sorted into Gryffindor as it forms a large part of his identity. In both the books and the films, he is seen roaming around the castle's corridors in Gryffindor robes and other House-themed accessories.

How to create the movie version of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy

Daniel Radcliffe has light grey-blue eyes and dark brown hair in the films. For the most part, Potter's hair is more neatly arranged in the films than in the books.

The settings mentioned below will help you can create the movie's version of Harry Potter for your Hogwarts Legacy adventures:

Face shape: Third option

Skin color: First option

Glasses: First option

Hair color: Fourth option

Hairstyle: 43rd option

Complexion: First option (none)

Freckles and moles: First option (none)

Scars and markings: Ninth option

Eye color: 12th option

Eyebrow color: First option

Eyebrow shape: Second option

Voice: Voice one

Pitch: Third option

How to create the book version of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy

The version of Harry that Rowling wrote has dark black hair and bright green eyes that resembles his mother's. Owing to his ever-wandering mind and reluctance towards self-care, he would be found roaming around with messy hair and even broken glasses in the books.

If you want to stay loyal to the literary canon and pursue your journey for Legacy as Harry Potter from the books, these are the settings you should follow:

Face shape: Third option

Skin color: First option

Glasses: First option

Hair color: First option

Hairstyle: 10th option

Complexion: First option (none)

Freckles and moles: First option (none)

Scars and markings: Ninth option

Eye color: 18th option

Eyebrow color: First option

Eyebrow shape: Second option

Voice: Voice one

Pitch: Third option

No matter which version of Harry you choose, roaming the corridors of Hogwarts as the protagonist of the series that started it all will bring waves of nostalgia.

Poll : 0 votes