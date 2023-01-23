How long is Hogwarts Legacy? Expected completion time explored

Over the past few weeks, vital information about Hogwarts Legacy and its mechanics has been leaked to the gaming community. Pages from the official artbook provided glimpses into the world of the upcoming RPG and what players can expect when the game is officially released early next month, including how long it will take to complete the title.

Although there are many factors that end up determining whether players will pre-order or purchase a title after launch, the game's length does play a role in whether players will buy it for the said price or not. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the same for Hogwarts Legacy, the recent slew of leaks have provided an idea of how long it will take to beat the game.

Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly take 70 hours to fully complete

The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World is an upcoming book that chronicles the design, development, and production of WB Games Avalanche's latest RPG. Last week, a Twitter user by the username of @ManwithSecrets leaked a number of pages from the book, which revealed plenty of information about the title.

While the tweet along with the leaked images is no longer available, the community was quick to note down the salient points mentioned in it. According to the leaks, Hogwarts Legacy will take about 75 hours to complete, including side missions, for those who are looking to 100% it.

This is a healthy amount of playtime to keep the community happy, provided there are no major game-breaking bugs or glitches that negatively impact the gaming experience. The upcoming wizarding world RPG is a dream come true for countless Potterheads, who have been waiting for years for a fully fleshed-out experience as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

To put it into perspective, the Game of the Year for 2022 Elden Ring had a playtime of around 55 hours if players focused simply on the main objectives. CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3 clocked a similar 55 hours for players to beat the main storyline. It remains to be seen how the upcoming title will fare against these RPG stalwarts once the dust settles.

It has been suggested in the leaks that although different houses will have different progressions on certain quests, the end result for Hogwarts Legacy will be the same. Furthermore, the achievement list for the title implies that players will need to play the game at least four times, choosing all four Houses, up until a certain point to complete all of the objectives.

Players will also get to interact with around 100 Merlin's Puzzles in the game that can be deciphered and solved in many different ways. Reportedly, Potterheads will also be treated to a large number of side missions, including three companion side missions that will weave through the game's main storyline.

The Reddit compilation of the leaked details states the following about side quests:

"The side quests in the game are rich, or the gameplay tutorial is functional, or it has independent dungeon exploration and boss battles. It is recommended to complete as many side quests as possible before advancing the main story."

Considering that this information is from leaked material, players should always take it with a grain of salt. Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023.

