Elden Ring crowned the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

After a scintillating night of awards and announcements, Elden Ring has been crowned the Game of the Year at this year's iteration of The Game Awards 2022. Bandai Namco's latest title was part of an illustrious group of 2022 games including, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The game's win comes at the very end of The Game Awards 2022 preceded by the show's orchestra performing an awe-inspiring rendition of all the nominee themes.

Elden Ring is the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Dust has settled on another chapter of The Game Awards and we finally know that Elden Ring has been awarded the coveted title of Game of the Year. Released back on February 25, the game quickly went on to receive lavish praise from critics and players alike for its open world, environmental storytelling, and gameplay mechanics

Across the gaming community, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok were the top contenders for the most auspicious award on one of the biggest nights in the video game industry's annual calendar. Santa Monica Studio's sequel to Kratos' Norse chronicles won most of the categories it was nominated for, but the very crown jewel of the ceremony went to Miyazaki's latest RPG creation.

The award acceptance speech did mention that there are fresh chapters yet to be written in the Lands Between for the brave Tarnisheds to dip their toes in. It remains to be seen what strange concoctions come forth from the minds of those at FromSoftware. For now, they can revel in the glory of their hard-earned win.

