Elden Ring DLC might get announced sooner than expected

Japanese developer FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece Elden Ring is easily one of 2022's best AAA releases. As such, fans have been eagerly awaiting any information regarding the game's rumored DLC, with no response regarding the same from either the developers or publisher Bandai Namco.

However, it seems players might get updates regarding the game's DLC, alongside an official announcement, way sooner than expected. Ever since the title launched back in February of this year, players have been patiently awaiting FromSoftware to unveil the DLC or expansions that might be planned for Elden Ring.

While FromSoftware has neither confirmed nor denied any rumors that are floating around online, several intriguing findings have been unearthed by dataminers. They are particularly hinting towards an upcoming DLC in the works.

With one of gaming's biggest events right around the corner, fans believe FromSoftware and Bandai Namco might finally announce the highly awaited expansion for Elden Ring.

Elden Ring's rumored DLC might get announced much sooner than expected

FromSoftware's previous titles, especially the Dark Souls Trilogy, have been supported by DLCs that not only expand the overarching narrative of the games but also deliver some of the most memorable boss encounters in gaming.

Bosses like Artorias, Manus, Kalameet, Fume Knight, Smelter Demon, Slave Knight Gayle, Sister Friede, and Darkeater Midir are some of the most iconic Dark Souls bosses who have been added to their respective titles in the trilogy via DLC. Since Elden Ring's success partly relies on its massive, yet high-quality boss battles, a DLC expanding the roster is something every fan of the title wants.

While FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are yet to comment or announce anything regarding the DLC for one of this year's biggest titles, many players believe that the upcoming gaming event "The Game Awards 2022" is when they will finally get the official announcement from the Japanese development studio.

The event celebrating the biggest releases of 2022 as well as announcing exciting new games to look forward to is set to air on December 8, 2022.

Despite FromSoftware giving no hint towards any DLC expansions for their open-world magnum opus, dataminers have been finding new and more concrete evidence towards the studio working on adding massive new content to the game.

Renowned dataminer Sekiro Dubi very recently unearthed 30 empty boss flags for DLC purposes in the game's most recent update. This more or less confirms rumors of FromSofware working behind the scenes on a future add-on for Elden Ring.

The game has been praised front and center for its level design, freedom of approach, combat system, progression, and narrative by critics and players alike.

With the oversaturation of open-world games in the modern gaming landscape, Elden Ring's non-traditional approach to such a genre and its design has made a great impact on players, including veterans of the souls-like genre as well as newcomers.

FromSoftware's games since the early days of Demon Souls on the PlayStation 3 have seen more and more players gravitate towards the souls-like experience despite the titles under the sub-genre being relentless when it comes to difficulty.

With Elden Ring, FromSoftware has finally made the souls-like experience a mainstay of modern gaming, something that is approachable for both long-time fans as well as newcomers.

