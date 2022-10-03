PlayStation continues to dig a deeper grave by remaking a AAA title that didn’t need one, over Bloodborne

Sony PlayStation is reportedly looking forward to remaking yet another recent title in their exclusive catalog, completely ignoring Bloodborne, a game that deserves a remake or remastered treatment. Earlier today, it was reported that PlayStation is remaking the 2017 open-world sci-fi RPG from Guerilla Games, Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, which has left many players in disarray, given the title isn't that old to justify receiving a remake.

Horizon Zero Dawn isn't the first PlayStation title set to undergo a remake. Recently, the much-hyped The Last of Us Part 1 also received a remaster for the PlayStation, although that was nothing more than a graphical update, being sold for a premium price of $70.

PlayStation has been neglecting Bloodborne for some time now, despite knowing the interest it has garnered from players in FromSoftware's souls-like, which has recently skyrocketed since the release of Elden Ring. The console manufacturer brought some of its flagship singleplayer titles over to PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man, but never even hinted towards anything similar for Bloodborne.

At this point, fans of FromSoftware's gothic souls-like are no strangers to facing disappointment when it comes to news regarding a possible remake, remaster or PC port of the title. However, the recent news of Horizon Zero Dawn getting a PS5 remake has seemingly pushed some fans to the edge, taking out their anger and frustration with PlayStation on social media.

As soon as news of PlayStation reportedly working on a Horizon Zero Dawn remake for PS5 came to light, fans began taking to the internet to vent their frustrations regarding Sony's apparent ignorance towards Bloodborne.

Endymion @EndymionYT They're remaking Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 & STILL no Bloodborne 60fps update...Sony please

Players are genuinely tired of asking PlayStation for a 60fps patch for Bloodborne, something that can definitely benefit the game, especially on the current-generation PlayStation hardware, the PS5.

Scott Tailford @SlashLP89 Meanwhile Bloodborne needing a 60fps on PS5 like

i don't even care for 4k anymore but what the fuck man



Rumor: a Horizon: Zero Dawn remaster/remake is in the works for PS5
Original report by MP1ST
Corroborated by VGC
so they're remaking this shit but we can't even get a bloodborne 60fps patch or smth
i don't even care for 4k anymore but what the fuck man

Some fans have expressed their disappointment with Bloodborne being completely ignored by Sony, despite fans being very vocal about a 60fps patch or a PC port for the game.

Thomas 'The Brah' Williams @PlaystationBrah The entire PlayStation Nation: Sony, for the love of god please remaster Bloodborne for the PS5 and PC.



Sony: LOLz NAW WE GUD HOW ABOUT HORIZON ZERO DAWN INSTEAD.

Sony's neglect towards most of their Japanese video game IPs is nothing new, but has progressively worsened throughout the years – from shutting down some major first-party development studios such as Japan Studio, to outright ignoring fans' demands to remaster and/or remake some of its classic Japanese games – all in favor of giving more headroom to PlayStation's western titles.

For many players, the shutting down of Japan Studio was a big blow to the PlayStation brand, given the development studio was responsible for some of PlayStation's best titles on PS3 and PS4 including Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Collosus, and The Last Guardian.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Don't let the serenity of nature fool you -- there's danger around every riverbend.
Experience the definitive version. Read more about The Last of Us Part I:

While PlayStation did remake a beloved PS3 classic – Demon's Souls – which was one of the launch exclusives for PS5, the current trend being followed by the publisher in regards to remaking games that are not even that old to begin with, deserves to be called out.

Instead of The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayStation should focus on remastering or remaking games such as Bloodborne, and PS3/PS2-era classics such as the original Uncharted, Sly Cooper, Infamous, and God of War games.

