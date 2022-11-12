Elden Ring DLC reportedly adding 30 new bosses in the upcoming expansion

On November 1, 2022, popular data miner Sekiro Dubi revealed some fascinating information regarding Elden Ring's DLC. The in-game files seem to have 30 unused flags that are expected to contain information regarding bosses.

Other flags typically consist of information regarding bosses currently in the game and the loot obtained from them. This led the data miner to conclude that the DLC for the game might have around 30 bosses upon release.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi
So... in the section where boss flags are declared they left out room for 30 flags for DLC purposes. So, I'm not saying the DLCs are going to add 30 new bosses, but they made room for as many of those

These events initialize flags & loot for killing bosses. They reserved the slots from 9140 to 9169 for DLC. As you can see there's even unused boss flags for stuff that was probably cut, like 9102 a boss in Stormveil, or 9124

It is also possible that FromSoftware will release multiple DLCs and use those 30 flags across all of them. In any case, fans can be sure that the developers have a lot of content planned for the Elden Ring DLC.

Full details regarding the total number of bosses and more with regards to Elden Ring DLC

Elden Ring, as mentioned previously, is expected to get a DLC sooner or later. Information regarding the same has been around for quite a while, though nothing has yet been made official by the developers.

However, recently, one of the most significant data miners in the community, Sekiro Dubi, found out that there are a total of 30 unused flags within the game files that will hold boss information in the future. The developers do not need to use all of them, but they use most of them for the base game.

Hence, fans can expect the Elden Ring DLC to have around 30 bosses once it releases. Even then, this number 30 might be a bit confusing.

This usually large number could contain the names of different bosses or variations on a certain type of boss. In Limgrave, for instance, one of the Evergaol holds the Crucible Knight boss. In Leyndell, the Auriza Hero's Grave is also a Crucible Knight boss fight, but there are two of them. So the difficulty will scale quite a lot.

However, both will be listed as bosses with different drops in the game files. So when the game says there will be 30 bosses, it is bound to have a few repetitions.

In any case, the question now arises of how big the DLC will be once it releases. Currently, there is not much information regarding the scale, but data miners do not expect it to be as big as the base game.

In other words, people feel that it will have a lot of depth but not multiple regions. The DLC will probably be of the size of one of the most significant regions in the game, such as the Royal Capital, Limgrave, Caelid, and others.

This is speculation, and Elden Ring fans should take the information with a grain of salt. The DLC does not have a release date yet, but fans can expect a big announcement. This means it could be The Game Awards this year or the Summer Game Fest next year.

Elden Ring's base game was announced at the Summer Game Fest. Since Geoff Keighley is a big fan of Hidetaka Miyazaki and his games, it can be assumed that the DLC will probably be announced in a show that he hosts.

