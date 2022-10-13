5 biggest changes in Elden Ring's 1.07 patch

Elden Ring released the massive 1.07 patch today, and with it, a wealth of skills, sorceries, and incantations were changed. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Bug fixes, updates, buffs and nerfs, and so much more were rolled out to the epic game.

Though not a part of the official patch notes, one thing worth mentioning came from the known Elden Ring hacker, Lance McDonald.

According to the hacker on Twitter, this update also added references to two new maps that do not exist in the game files. This could be connected to the rumored expansion, or simply some DLC for Elden Ring. It’s unknown what they are, but it is something worth bringing up.

When it comes to the Elden Ring update, though, what are the major changes that players will want to keep an eye out for when they head into the game themselves?

What changed in Elden Ring’s 1.07 update?

1) PvP gained separate damage scaling

Without a doubt, this was the biggest change in Elden Ring, hands down. PvP has been a serious bone of contention with the fanbase for a long time, and giving it a separate damage scaling is sure to please a number of players.

Several changes were included in this update. When a PvP player is blocking, they have increased stamina attack power, and normal attacks now have increased Poise damage. Quite a few incantations were nerfed with this in mind, and so was the powerful Ashes of War.

2) A large number of spells were buffed - more attack power, casting speed, lower costs

Magic got some major-league love in Elden Ring’s 1.07 patch. 23 spells received a decrease in FP consumption, which is already a huge deal. In addition, Glintstone Stars, Magma Shot, and Bloodboon gained both a decrease in FP as well as an increase in attack power.

In general, the magic in Elden Ring is significantly stronger, with virtually every spell in the game receiving changes in some format or another. Whether in PvE or PvP, magic seems like it’s going to be a viable way to play the game.

3) Poise increased across nearly all armor

Virtually every piece of armor in the game now has more Poise, to some degree or another. Considering PvP, the said damage has been increased by normal attacks, this is a pretty nice change. This doesn’t mean players should disregard normal attacks in PvP, they’re still incredibly deadly.

When it comes to PvE, this Poise change should allow them to take advantage of staggering, getting foes to stagger earlier, through their skills.

4) Colossal Weapons received attack and recovery speed buffs

Fans of Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring are going to love this update, for sure. It’s another set of buffs for a number of heavy weapons, which should make them not only a viable way to play but also incredibly powerful.

Many weapons received increased attack speed, and Poise damage is also much higher than before. However, one thing is likely going to frustrate a few players though — both Crouch Poke and Rolling Attack were nerfed! If nothing else, players who see a lot of that in PvP can breathe a sigh of relief.

5) Many physical skills received buffs

A large number of skills gained increased attack power, like Glintstone Pebble, Surge of Faith, Gold Breaker, Regal Beastclaw, Nebula, and Sacred Phoenix. Other skills saw a reduction in delay between the end of various actions, such as Sword Dance and Vow of the Indomitable.

Skills in general saw a ton of upgrades, with many getting an increase to attack power and motion speed. Many of these skills will be pretty attractive in PvP going forward, so perhaps fewer players will rely on Ashes of War to get them through the duels.

There are far too many actual updates to the list for Elden Ring in the 1.07 patch, so feel free to head here to read the complete list of changes.

