Hogwarts Legacy is the latest entry in the Wizarding World franchise based on the Harry Potter books and media. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Portkey Games, this action RPG follows a student who gets enrolled at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in their fifth year as they become involved in events “that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.”

This true-to-source game also features the four houses of Hogwarts - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Players are sorted into any of these based on the answers in a particular quiz hosted on the Wizarding World website. Registering and taking part in the quiz will also unlock exclusive in-game rewards for Hogwarts Legacy.

This guide will detail how players can easily get sorted into House Gryffindor in the game.

Note: Spoilers for the quiz and Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

All Wizarding World answers for Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy

Joining the house of Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy requires players to correctly answer a series of eight questions in the Wizarding World website, out of a total pool of 28 possible questions. The correct answers for each are listed below for easy reference:

Moon or Stars?: Stars.

Left or Right?: Right.

Head or Tails?: Tails.

Black or White?: Black.

Dawn or Dusk?: Dawn.

Forest or River?: Forest.

Forest. If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you?: Tabby Cat.

Once every century, the Flutterby.....If it lured you, it would smell of: A crackling log fire.

How would you like to be known to history?: The Bold.

Late at night, walking alone down the street......Do you: Draw your wand and try to discover the source of the noise..

If you could have any power, which would you choose?: The power of invisibility.

The power of invisibility. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts….In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could?: First, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Second, The student records going back 1000 years. Third, A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.

What kind of instrument most pleases your ear?: The Drum.

What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts?: Secrets about the castle.

Which road tempts you most?: The twisting, leaf-strewn path through woods.

Which of the following would you most hate people to call you?: Selfish.

Which would you rather be: Praised.

After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name?: Ask for more stories about your adventures.

A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Agree, and walk away, leaving them to wonder whether you are bluffing.

You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first?: The statue of an old wizard with a strangely twinkling eye.

Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open?: The small pewter box, unassuming and plain, with a scratched message upon it that reads 'I open only for the worthy'.

Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: Glory.

One of your housemates has cheated…What do you do?: Tell Professor Flitwick that he ought to ask your classmate.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with?: Loneliness.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with?: Ghosts.

Which nightmare would frighten you most?: An eye at the keyhole of the dark, windowless room in which you are locked.

You and two friends need to cross….Do you: Volunteer to fight.

Volunteer to fight. Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink?: The golden liquid so bright that it hurts the eye and which makes sunspots dance all around the room.

These responses should allow players to get sorted into the Gryffindor House in Hogwarts Legacy with ease, regardless of version.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be officially released on February 10, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

