How to prepare for your O.W.L.S in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like any other action role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy features a host of unique and fascinating questlines, each with its own set of objectives and rewards. One such unique questline is the "Prepare for your O.W.L.S," which requires you to collect all the pieces of Isadora Morganach's triptych and take on the last of the Keeper's trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here's a comprehensive guide on completing the Prepare for your O.W.L.S questline in Hogwarts Legacy and the three quests under it, including the final Keeper's trial- the San Bakar's Trial. It should be noted that you must be at least level 24 before attempting this quest.

Completing a few optional questlines and activities in the open world is recommended to get your level to at least 25. Being a level higher than the recommended level will allow you to go through the quests without much hassle and also allow you to use some of the more powerful spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete "Prepare for your O.W.L.S" in Hogwarts Legacy?

The "Prepare for your O.W.L.S quest in Hogwarts Legacy is divided into three separate quests that each come with their own set of challenges to complete to progress through the questline. Each quest allows you to find and unlock a part of Isadora Morganach's memory, which you will need to collect to progress through the questline. These quests include:

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Requirements: Reach level 24, complete "Niahm Fitzgerald’s Trial," unlock Bombarda (Spell)

Reach level 24, complete "Niahm Fitzgerald’s Trial," unlock Bombarda (Spell) Rewards: 260XP

Lodgok's Loyalty

Requirements: Reach level 25, complete "In the Shadow of the Mountain"

Reach level 25, complete "In the Shadow of the Mountain" Rewards: 260XP

San Bakar's Trial

Requirements: Reach level 26, complete "Lodgok's Loyalty"

Reach level 26, complete "Lodgok's Loyalty" Rewards: 260XP, Graphorn mount

In the Shadow of the Mountain

To complete this quest, you must go through the caves leading to the southern coast. The caves are infested with hostile creatures, including spiders, goblins, and trolls that will attack on sight.

On your way to the quest objective, Sebastian, your companion for the quest, will point out a nearby Thestral nest you can explore.

On your way to the cave, you will come across a goblin camp with loyalist commanders that you must clear out to progress ahead.

Once the camp is cleared, you can proceed towards the cave, where you must fight a few spiders and a troll to get the first triptych alongside Isadora's journal.

Lodgok's Loyalty

The Lodgok's Loyalty questline starts at the cave mentioned in the Lodgok's Owl Post. Loyalists and their armored trolls guard the cave.

Although stealth is a viable option for this quest, it is not the most optimal way to tackle it, partly due to the sheer number of hostile enemies you will have to face. Dispatching one adversary at a time can get tedious and time-consuming.

Going deep into the cave, you will come across a room full of goblins to fight.

After clearing the room, you must make your way into the mine, where you will come across Godbrik and a few loyalists.

After defeating the enemies, you must move to a nearby cart that will take you to an Accio switch required to power up the broiler in the cave.

Once the broiler is activated, you will need to light it to access the elevator and make your way to the next journal required for the quest, Bragbor's journal.

San Bakar's Trial

Once you complete both "In the Shadow of the Mountain" and "Lodgok's Loyalty," you must return to Professor Fig and the Keepers to inform them about Bragbor's journals. Doing so unlocks the final of the Keeper's trials, located on the southern coast of the map.

The trial's objective is to bring a Graphorn, the "Lord of the Shore," to progress through the quest.

To convince the Lord of the Shore, you must first defeat the beast, which can be challenging.

To defeat the Graphorn, you will need to rely on mostly dodging its attacks and using Ancient Magic and high DPS spells like Bombarda whenever you see an opening to attack.

After defeating the Graphorn, you will be given the option to either attack or kneel. Choosing either will allow you to ride the Graphorn, which is necessary to progress the questline.

Using Graphorn, you will be able to access the Penseive to view the memory within, which houses the fate of Isadora Morganach.

After completing the trial and witnessing Isadora's fate, you must return to the Keepers, which triggers a cutscene marking the conclusion of the chapter and the "Prepare for your O.W.L.S" questline in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of such unique and memorable quests within its main story and optional content. While the main story quests offer much more weight regarding the central narrative, the optional quests in Hogwarts Legacy offer plenty of short and self-contained plotlines that players should not miss out on.

