How to easily reach the Library Fireplace Chest in Hogwarts Legacy and obtain the Striped House Colour Scarf

Looting chests in Hogwarts Legacy is a core gameplay feature that will help you get your hands on more powerful items and crafting materials while making progress in the narrative.

While many of these chests are easily accessible in the game, some seem impossible to reach. Consequently, players spend hours trying to find a proper route to them.

One such lootable chest is located behind the fireplace in the Hogwarts library. Fans of the Wizarding World are having a tough time figuring out how to reach it and access all the drops it's looking to provide.

Hence, today's guide will go over some of the things you need to do to reach the Fireplace Chest in the Hogwarts Legacy Library.

Obtaining the Library Fireplace Chest in Hogwarts Legacy

To reach the Fireplace chest in the Library, you must make your way through the Hogwarts Legacy narrative a bit to unlock a crucial spell required to accomplish it.

This is because the first thing you'll need to do to get to the chest in the game will be as follows:

Get your hands on the Glacius spell, which is locked behind a fair bit of progression and is available to players only after they've popped the balloons during Madam Kogawa's first assignment. As this spell is one of the rewards for the quest, this is the first thing you will be required to invest some time in before you can get to the Fireplace chest.

Once you have acquired the spell successfully, you'll be required to cast it on the Fireplace in the Hogwarts Legacy Library. This will make your wand shoot a jet of icy cold air, instantly putting away the fire there.

It's important to note that pointing your wand and casing the spell on the shelf or the wooden furniture around the fire will not put it out. You'll need to aim your wand directly at the fire when casting Glacius, only then will the spell put out the fire.

Once the fire is out, crouch and make your way through the furnace. This path will lead you to a hidden room that has a chest in it. It's quite a straightforward route, and you will not be required to cast any other spell or solve a puzzle to be able to reach it.

Once you have made your way into the room, you can locate and interact with the chest, making your Wizard loot its content automatically. You will be rewarded with the Striped House Color Scarf for your efforts which seems to be quite a popular item that many players are trying to get their hands on.

Additionally, if you are stuck during any quests, it's important to rely a bit on the Revelio spell. It will hint at what you need to do next or how to make your way to the next objective in Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes