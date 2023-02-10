5 best offensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a title that revolves around a student's journey at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As a wizard, players will learn an entire range of spells, including for those in the offense. These will come into use during combat sequences.

Combat is an essential element of Hogwarts Legacy. Apart from participating in regular duels, players will encounter hostile characters while exploring the vast open areas around the school. Offensive spells are helpful in such scenarios. The following section details a selection of spells players should acquaint themselves with.

Expelliarmus and Incendio are two of the best offensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Almost every spell in the game has offensive capabilities, provided they're executed correctly. However, certain spells are tailored to achieve specific outcomes. The following list will not include the three Unforgivable Curses because they're somewhat overpowered and are unlocked quite late in the game.

5) Expelliarmus

Expelliarmus is one spell frequently used in the movies. It has a similar effect in the Hogwarts Legacy as well. When used against an enemy, this spell will disarm them in most cases and cause some damage to them. It has a 10-second cooldown and is quite effective at long-range. To learn this spell, players must complete Professor Hecat's second assignment.

4) Depulso

This is an uncommon spell, and there has been very little to no mention of this in the movies. Depulso is also called the Banishing Charm. It is the opposite of the Summoning Charm (Accio).

When cast, Depulso pushes away or "banishes" objects and enemies with considerable force. While this doesn't cause any damage, players can use it to throw enemies onto surfaces or toward other enemies.

3) Incendio

For some reason, a flamethrower is a popular weapon in the gaming world. The same holds for the Wizards in Hogwarts Legacy. Incendio is a spell that turns the wand of a player into an instant flamethrower. While this is an excellent tool, the only drawback is that this spell does not work well at long distances.

Players must complete Professor Hecat's first assignment to learn the spell. It has an 8-second cooldown and can be pretty useful in combat.

2) Confringo

While Incendio works as a flamethrower, Confringo behaves like a Molotov Cocktail. When cast, players will throw a fireball at the enemy. This fireball deals considerable damage and sets the target on fire.

Unlike Incendio, Confringo works well at long ranges. With that said, players will be able to learn this spell in the main questline during a mission known as "In the Shadow of the Undercroft." It has a 10-second cooldown.

1) Bombarda

Bombarda is the only other spell on this list capable of dealing AoE damage. It does exactly as the name suggests. It causes explosions. Since it focuses so much on AoE damage, it's more useful when clearing out groups of enemies.

To learn this spell in Hogwarts Legacy, players must complete Professor Howin's assignment, where they will be required to catch a Diricrawl and a Purple Toad. Although it does sound slightly complicated, finding and catching these two creatures isn't that difficult because their locations are marked on the map.

Players can use these five best offensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy to advance through the story. This list, however, isn't exhaustive. More spells can be effective during combat. Flipendo and Descendo can be used to yield exceptional results. Players should learn about the various spells and the process of learning them.

Keep in mind that every spell can be upgraded. The upgraded spells have a higher damage output and are helpful in combat. It would be best if you routinely upgraded your entire arsenal of spells whenever there is an opportunity to do so. Otherwise, combat losses will mount.

