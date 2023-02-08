All Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy lets players be the Witch or the Wizard they want to be, including a Dark Wizard with the Unforgivable Curse. Across the Wizarding World franchise, these three curses are considered some of the most infamous spells ever uttered.

These spells are Unforgivable since any Witch or Wizard who uses them on another is considered a Dark Wizard, and is shunned by the magical society as a criminal worthy of Azkaban.

Hogwarts Legacy does not restrict players from using them, instead it lets the players decide what route they want to walk. Be it the path of being good or being a dark wizard equipped with Unforgivable Curses.

How to unlock all Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are a total of three Unforgivable Curses across the Wizarding World. They consist of the Imperius Curse, which lets the Dark Wizard control another person, the Cruciatus Curse, which causes excruciating pain, and the most heinous of all, the Killing Curse, which can take one's life instantly.

All three of the Unforgivable Curses are unlocked as part of your Slytherin Companion Sebastian Sallow's questline. You'll first meet him during the first Defense Against Dark Arts class where Professor Hecat will teach you Levioso.

Hogwarts Legacy lets you unleash your inner Dark Wizard. Let's discuss how you can unlock and use the three Unforgivable Curses.

1) Avada Kedavra

Avada Kedavra is one of the three unforgivable curses in the Wizarding World, and is often considered to be the most heinous of them all. Also known as the Killing Curse, it will let you kill any enemy instantly with one blow. How to unlock: The killing curse Avada Kedavra is unlocked after completing the Shadow of the Relic side-mission. This is the third and final sidequest from Slythrin's companion Sebastian Sallow. Completing it will unlock the Unforgivable Killing Curse.

2) Crucio

The second unforgivable curse of the Wizarding World is Crucio or the Cruciatus Curse, which causes an unbearable amount of pain. Using it will cause your enemy to take massive damage, and become cursed. Cursed enemies take additional damage in subsequent attacks. How to unlock: The Cruciatus Curse is unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy by completing the side mission In the Shadow of the Study. Like other unforgivable curses, it is also a given by Sebastion Sallow from Slytherin. After level 16, you will receive an Owl Post to play this side mission.

3) Imperio

Imperio or the Imperius Curse is the third unforgiving curse of the Wizarding World, and it allows the user to control the victim. In Hogwarts Legacy, using these on your enemies will make them temporarily switch sides and fight as your companions. How to unlock: To unlock the Imperius Curse in Hogwarts Legacy, complete the side mission In the Shadow of Time, given by Sebastian Sallow from Slytherin. Check the owl post after reaching level 17 to unlock this mission.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch this Friday, February 10, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is currently available to play for Deluxe Edition owners with early access.

