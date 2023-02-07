All Hogwarts Legacy Spells Talent Mastery and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy offers players a chance to live out their dream of casting familiar spells in the iconic halls of Hogwarts. The game features a diverse range of spells, including classic spells like Accio and Levioso, as well as more powerful spells like Glacius and Bombarda, allowing players to create their own unique loadout.

Developed by WB Games Avalanche, players can create their own character and attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth-year student, just like in the Harry Potter books and movies. The wizarding world has been meticulously recreated, including the iconic Hogwarts castle and the charming village of Hogsmeade.

All Hogwarts Legacy Spells Talent Mastery

The Spells Talent Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the different spells players learn to cast across the game and use in combat. There are a total of ten different Spell Talent Mastery. Let's take a look at their abilities and requirements.

The Spells Talent Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy (image via WB Games)

1) Diffindo Mastery

This mastery will allow you to slice through enemies and deal more damage.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Diffindo and need to have reached character level five.

2) Incendio Mastery

Using the Incendio will create a ring of fire around you, damaging nearby enemies in an AoE (Area of Effect) attack.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Incendio and need to have reached character level five.

3) Depulso Mastery

Mastering Depulso will add an additional blast around you, damaging and knocking back nearby enemies.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Depulso and need to have reached character level five.

4) Confringo Mastery

When you use Confringo after unlocking its mastery in Hogwarts Legacy, the impact will release bolts that seek out and damage enemies.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Confringo and need to have reached character level five.

5) Accio Mastery

This mastery will let you pull multiple enemies towards you during combat.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Accio and need to have reached character level five.

6) Levioso Mastery

This will turn Levioso into an AoE (area of effect) attack, levitating not only the target but other enemies near them.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Levioso and need to have reached character level five.

7) Bombarda Mastery

Mastering Bombarda will let you create a massive explosion on impact, dealing more damage to enemies.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Bombarda and need to have reached character level sixteen.

8) Descendo Mastery

When you use Decendo after unlocking the mastery, enemies will create a shockwave when they land.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Descendo and need to have reached character level sixteen.

9) Glacius Mastery

With this mastery, when you hit an enemy frozen by Glacius, shards will fly out that damage others nearby.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Glacius and need to have reached character level sixteen.

10) Transformation Mastery

With this mastery, you will get the ability to turn your enemy into an explosive object.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Transformation and need to have reached character level twenty-two.

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to kick off its Early Access on February 7, prior to its official launch on February 10 on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also launch on last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

