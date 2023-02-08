How to unlock Confringo in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy features several powerful spells, and one of the best is Confringo. As a fire-based spell, it launches a of bolt of fire that causes a target to explode. Also known as “The Blasting Curse,” it’s not a spell to overlook if you’re looking to get into combat early in the game.

Thankfully, you can also unlock this spell relatively early, and it’s not hard to do, either. You can learn Confringo during your early days at Hogwarts, by completing a particular mission. Here’s what you need to know about adding it to your spellbook.

How to access the powerful Confringo spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Several combat spells exist in Hogwarts Legacy, from Bombarda to Incendio. In fact, Confringo is like Incendio, but it has a longer range than the aforementioned spell. This makes Confringo an incredibly powerful spell for attacking your enemies from as far away as possible.

In addition, it’s also useful for breaking down your opponent’s shields, so that’s just another reason Confringo is one of the best combat spells in all of Hogwarts Legacy. Thankfully, the quest to unlock it does not take much time. All you have to do is spend some time with the Slytherin and let him teach you the spell.

You need to complete the main quest “In the Shadow of the Undercroft” in Hogwarts Legacy to get this spell. It is necessary to meet the Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow, who will offer to teach you a curse. From here, follow him to the Secret Room you are required to go to.

Speak to Sebastian, and he’ll teach you how to cast Confringo, and you’ll need to use it while in this room. Practice casting the spell as instructed, then talk to him again in Hogwarts Legacy. That’s all there is to it. From there, you leave the Undercroft and the quest is complete.

Confringo is a powerful fire attack and one of the best options to battle with in Hogwarts Legacy. The ability to make your foes explode with fire as far away as possible is not something to be underestimated.

If you’re looking to farm potion ingredients like Mongrel Fur or battle with Trolls to farm up some Troll Bogeys, it could not hurt to have a spell that lets you attack from a safe distance.

Confringo can also be enhanced with the Spell Talent Confringo Mastery. This makes the impact of the spell creates additional bolts that will seek enemies. If you’re dealing with multiple foes at once, this is a talent you should unlock early.

You can get this incredibly early by choosing to help Sebastian Sallow in his mission. With that in mind, seek him out as early as possible and unlock this spell. It’s not just useful in combat, either, since it can make things explode and you can also likely find uses for it outside of battle.

If combat is your goal in Hogwarts Legacy, this is a spell you cannot afford to pass up in your adventures in the Wizarding World. It allows you to take on your enemies at a decent range while delivering good damage.

