How to obtain Mongrel Fur in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will come across different kinds of potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Some are easily brewable, and brewing some might be an absolute task. Either way, before brewing a potion, players must acquire the required items.

In the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, players can use all sorts of items to brew potions. Mongrel Fur is one such item. So where does one get their hands on Mongrel Fur, and which potion calls for it?

Where to find Mongrel Fur in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will have to venture into the Forbidden Forest to get the Mongrel Fur. Once inside the forest, players must locate and defeat mongrel dogs. Once defeated, these dogs will drop a stack of Mongrel Fur.

The Mongrel Fur is required in a potion known as the Edurus Potion. When a person drinks this potion, their skin turns hard, thereby increasing their overall defense rating. This is one of the few potions that players will have to brew early on in the game as a part of the main questline in Hogwarts Legacy.

This quest can be started by attending Potions Class with Professor Sharp. During this quest, players will be tasked with brewing the Edurus Potion. The ingredients for the same will be located inside Professor Sharp's office, which they will have to collect.

While trying to enter the office, players might encounter Garreth Weasley, a fellow Gryffindor student, who will ask them to retrieve a Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp's office. Players can either choose to entertain or decline this request. Once inside the office, they'll find the Mongrel Fur on the desk and a cauldron full of Ashwinder Eggs on one of the tables behind them. There's also a tiny chest inside this room that players can unlock and loot. With the ingredients in hand, players will have to return to their desks to brew the Edurus Potion.

How does the Edurus Potion work in Hogwarts Legacy?

This potion can be extremely useful during combat scenarios. Since it increases the defense rating of the player, consuming it right before initiating a duel can be beneficial. Also, once players unlock the Edurus Potion Potency Upgrade in the Room of Requirement, this consumable will work even better.

With the upgrade unlocked, players will become invulnerable whenever they consume this potion and even deflect back projectiles to their attackers. However, players must reach level 5 before they can unlock this upgrade.

What are other ingredients required to brew the Edurus Potion?

Apart from Mongrel Fur, players will also need Ashwinder Eggs to brew this potion. Players will have to travel to Hogwarts Valley's waterfalls to get this item. Although there's no hard and fast rule that these eggs cannot be collected during the day, they're easier to spot at night.

Alternatively, players can choose to purchase this ingredient from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade for 150 Galleons. If players find themselves short of Galleons, here are some methods they can use to farm money in Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes