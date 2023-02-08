All classes, lessons, and subjects you can attend in Hogwarts Legacy

As you explore the map of Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to attend classes while taking on the main storyline. After all, why go to a school for wizards and witches if you aren’t learning about powerful, useful magic? To that end, a wide variety of magical subjects have been provided for players to learn at the legendary wizarding school.

These classes are useful for every player, whether it’s defending against Unforgivable Curses or simply brewing better potions. This article will list out all of the classes that you can take at Hogwarts Legacy, and why they’re important to you as a student.

What classes can you attend in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are presently eight classes or subjects that are available in Hogwarts Legacy, but that could always change with DLCs or updates that are released later on in the game’s lifecycle. Obviously, these classes are incredibly useful to players. For instance, you can’t fly around on a broom until you’ve taken part in the Flying classes.

That said, you can pick the classes that you want to attend in the game, out of all the options currently available. You can skip classes unless the current lesson is attached to the Main Story, but why would you? Keeping that in mind, here are the classes and lessons that you can take on in Hogwarts Legacy.

Astronomy

Beasts

Charms

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Divination

Flying

Herbology

Potions

Professor Satyavati Shah teaches Astronomy. As the name suggests, this subject deals with the planets. Constellations, planets, the stars, that’s the gist of Astronomy class. If you’re looking for something more challenging and hands-on, the Beasts class, taught by Professor Bai Howin, will be right up your alley. This class is centered on the various magical beasts and creatures that are present in the Wizarding World.

If you want to learn how to handle the mysterious creatures in Hogwarts Legacy, this is an important class. While some beasts can only be fought, you can tame and take care of others in the Vivarium.

The Charms class, taught by Professor Abraham Ronen, is where you’ll encounter some of the most important and familiar spells for fans of the franchise. In Charms, you learn enchantments and charms, alongside iconic spells like Accio and Wingardiam Leviosa. Taking part in these classes is a part of the main storyline, and Professor Ronen will have an assignment for you to do outside of his classes.

Defense Against the Dark Arts is pretty self-explanatory and isn't taught by Professor Snape, unfortunately. Professor Dinah Hecat teaches players how to combat the dark arts during their time playing Hogwarts Legacy. You also have Divination, which is a class predicated upon learning about the future.

Players will use rituals, magic items, and other tools to try to foresee the future, alongside Professor Mudiwa Onai. Flying is important because you cannot unlock the broom to fly around the map without entering this particular class, which is taught by Professor Chiyo Kogawa in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you’re keen to learn more about the flora of the Wizarding World, consider some Herbology lessons with Professor Mirabel Garlick. There are plenty of fascinating plants to learn about in the Wizarding World.

Finally, besides the main ones, there’s the classic Potions class. Professor Aesop Sharp teaches up-and-coming wizards and witches about the ingredients that they need to put together for magical brews. If you’re looking to heal efficiently or increase your stats, you must definitely take some time to learn about potions. You’ll also need them to get into Disillusionment Chests since invisibility is key.

Obviously, these aren’t the only professors at Hogwarts. As you play Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll likely encounter a few others. Although you may not take courses with them, they're still worth mentioning:

Magical Theory: Professor Eleazar Fig

Transfiguration: Professor Matilda Weasley

History of Magic: Professor Cuthbert Binns

These are all of the currently known classes and subjects that you can take in Hogwarts Legacy. Considering that this list could potentially expand in the future, there are plenty of options for players to grow as a wizard or witch.

