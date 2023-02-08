Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames guide: How to fast travel

The launch of Hogwarts Legacy, one of, if not the most, hotly anticipated games of 2023, is right around the corner. Although the game starts off as a rather linear role-playing game, once players make it to Hogsmeade, Hogwarts Legacy's hub, they can branch out to either partaking in the main story quests or exploring the open-world map in search of magical secrets and treasures.

Developer Avalanche Games has created Hogwarts Legacy as both a love letter to fans of the Potterverse books and as an exceptionally good open-world role-playing game that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their taste in the Harry Potter books and live-action movies.

Being an open-world game, players will be able to use a wide variety of transportation options, ranging from Hippogriffs to custom flying brooms. However, when it comes to easily and efficiently moving across different zones, none of these come close to 'fast travel.' While most open-world role-playing games lock fast travel behind optional activities (climbing towers, clearing bandit camps, etc.), Hogwarts Legacy allows players to use fast travel almost from the get-go.

How to use fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a massive game, with multiple different districts within each zone. You have fully explorable castles, the main hub of the game - Hogsmeade, lush green forests, and a large number of open areas that you'll be able to explore at your own leisure.

The very first time that you stumble upon a new area, you will have to fully explore it. This can be done either on foot, on a fantastical mount, or on your magical broomstick. However, when revisiting old areas, it is most efficient to use fast travel. Unlocking and using fast travel is a fairly straightforward process. Here are the steps to easily unlock and use fast travel in Avalanche Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game:

You will be able to unlock fast travel during the first main story quest, "Attend Your First Fay at Hogwarts" of the game.

Upon reaching the common room after getting sorted into a House, you will need to meet up with Professor Weasley, which will eventually lead you to your very first Floo Flames location.

Floo Flames is the magical item that's required for you to fast travel.

Once you get to your first Floo Flame, you will be greeted with a tutorial, which covers the basics of fast travel.

The process of fast traveling in Hogwarts Legacy is as simple as opening up the map in the Wizard's Field Guide (clicking on the Options button and going to the map) and selecting any one of the previously visited Floo Flames locations from the list or on the map itself. It should be noted that players will first need to unlock a Floo Flame pedestal in order to fast travel to that location.

While most Floo Flames are unlocked as soon as players get to their location, some are locked behind secret doors that will only unlock after completing certain main story quests or solving optional puzzles in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

