In Hogwarts Legacy, players can easily navigate through the castle and its many intricately detailed courtyards, classrooms, and hallways. While doing so, they will eventually stumble upon a few magical locked doors and environmental puzzles that will require both knowledge and wit to overcome the challenge of unlocking them.

One of the earliest and possibly the most mind-numbingly difficult puzzles they will encounter in Hogwarts Legacy is the math puzzle doors. They will require a fair amount of research and groundwork before they can be unlocked. Fortunately, there is an easier and faster way to go open these doors that does not require much effort at all.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to solve the math puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock math puzzle doors and see the secrets behind them in Hogwarts Legacy

While wandering through the halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you will encounter some strange-looking doors, ones that are locked with certain charms. On such example is a blackboard, with pictures of various different magical creatures (Fantastic Beasts) on its frame.

While most of these locked doors will stay closed until much later in Hogwarts Legacy, when you unlock certain abilities and charms, some can be interacted with immediately after getting access to the main hub. Interacting with these will bring up two circles with numbers and pictures on the outer side, with a big number in the middle.

If you are stumbling across one of these puzzle doors for the first time, it is very likely that you will be clueless on what to do to unlock and access them, since there are no definite indications. However, to solve these puzzles, all that is required is a bit of basic mathematics - addition.

Here's how you can easily solve these math puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy:

All the three points at the edge of the circle represent numbers that must be added to reach the figure in the middle. This is fairly simple and can be done as soon as you reach these doors. However, you will still need to figure out the numbers to add and eventually solve the puzzle. Fortunately, there is a "cheat sheet" that you can find hidden away in the Rafters in Hogwarts, which you can access as soon as you get to explore Hogsmeade. It basically gives you an idea of what each creature on the puzzle door stands for. The number that each represents is specific, such as a Unicorn has one horn and a Graphorn has two, a Hydra has three heads, a Spider has eight legs, etc.

Once you know the creature that represents a particular number, you can easily unlock these math puzzle doors to grab the rewards behind them. Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of such unique and fun puzzles that are a fun distraction from the action-heavy mystical battles in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest open-world fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games, will be released in just a few short days on current-generation consoles as well as Windows PCs. Meanwhile, the game is already available to players who pre-purchased the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or PC via Early Access.

The title will arrive on last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes