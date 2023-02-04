All fantastic beasts in Hogwarts Legacy confirmed so far

The hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming fantasy role-playing game from Avalanche Games, is massive, to say the least. Potterheads across the globe have been asking for a definitive game set in the magical universe of the Harry Potter novels for more than a decade, with Hogwarts Legacy finally being the answer to that.

Avalanche Games' fantasy RPG takes place a hundred years before the events depicted in the Harry Potter novels. However, it shares a lot in common with the books, from the mytical setting to the charming townsfolk that players will meet throughout their journey.

Not only that, Hogwarts Legacy will also see players getting up-close and personal with the mythical beasts of the legends, or most appropriately called, the fantastic beasts.

Avalanche Games and publisher WB Games have been quite secretive in revealing key details regarding the mystical creatures that players will come across on their journey in Hogwarts Legacy. And yet, keen-eyed fans have been able to spot quite a few of these enigmatic creatures in the game's many promotional trailers.

Here, we take a look at all the fantastic beasts that have been revealed and confirmed to be appearing in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every fantastic beast confirmed to appear in upcoming fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy

From dragons to trolls to even the very mysterious phoenixes, here's a look at every fantastic beast in Hogwarts Legacy confirmed so far:

Dragons - Dragons are the posterchild of mythical creatures and are sure to make an appearance in any work of Eastern-European or medieval fantasy series. This also holds true for the Potterverse, with the universe being home to some really enigmatic and fierce winged-creatures. The existence of Dragons in Hogwart Legacy was cemented by the very first gameplay showcase trailer as well as the most recent gameplay trailer released for the title, which showcased a dragon being held in chains by the mysterious masked adversaries in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/gnkD88Yz7G

Fwoopers - According to the Harry Potter wiki, the Fwoopers have the ability to drive people insane using their high-pitched, twittering song. As such, the creatures are sold with a "Silencing Charm" so as to counter their frustrating and potentially harmful chattering. The brightly colored bird was seen for a split second in the gameplay showcase trailer.

Hippogriffs - Another creature with a hybrid appearance, akin to the centaurs, the Hippogriffs have the head, front legs, and wings of an eagle and the body, back legs, and tail of a horse. The Hippogriffs were not only showcased in the game's promotional trailers, but a variant of the creature (Onyx Hippogriff) is also available as a pre-order bonus mount for players who pre-purchase Hogwarts Legacy.

Kneazles - Kneazles in the Potterverse, are known to be great pets and possess very high intellect. Those who have either read the Harry Potter novels or have seen the movies, will remember Hermione Granger’s pet Crookshanks being a half-Kneazle.

These are just a few of the fantastic beasts that fans can expect to see make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy. With the game being an open-world experience, players are bound to come across many more fantastical creatures in many different biomes that can be explored in the title.

