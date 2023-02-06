How to open Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests) in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy might not have any microtransactions per se, but the Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests) still bring a mechanism that many gacha players will be familiar with.

However, these chests from Avalanche Software's latest release work slightly differently. After all, players won’t have to spend money to buy certain expensive gimmicks to open these chests. Instead, the Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests) are a mechanism to reward them for exploring the game’s vast open world.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is enormous and filled with many exciting elements. From unsuspecting dangers to natural flora and fauna, players can experience a truly immersive environment. They must keep their eyes open while locating these chests. However, finding them out isn’t enough, as players must know how to open them.

Hogwarts Legacy players must look out for hidden areas to find the Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests)

It’s safe to think that the Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests) won’t lie in the open. However, there are several that players can play on their journey in Hogwarts Legacy.

But it’s not simple to open one because the chests are unaware of your presence. This can only be done with the use of an invisibility spell. This spell can be acquired in your play-through, but not in a typical fashion.

Follow the steps listed below to acquire the Disillusionment spell:

Proceed with the main story till you get to the Secret of the Restricted Section Quest.

In this quest, you’ll meet Sebastian, who will teach you the spell.

The Disillusionment spell will help you to hide your presence. In the same quest, you’ll come across Disillusionment Chests.

Once you have learned the spell, activate it before the chest becomes aware of your presence.

With the spell being active, open the chest to unlock all the rewards that can be found in it.

You’ll come across numerous Disillusionment Chests (eyeball chests) before you learn the required spell. You can always backtrack on your Hogwarts Legacy journey and open these chests later.

What will you get in a Disillusionment Chest (eyeball chests)?

Galleons are vital as they serve as the in-game currency in Hogwarts Legacy. They have different uses for players, and it’s a resource that they will want to hoard as much as possible. Each Disillusionment Chest (eyeball version) rewards one with 500 galleons, a considerable amount.

This is a big reason why Hogwarts Legacy players must learn the Disillusionment spell as early as possible. This will help avoid the hassle of backtracking on earlier chests and allow one to utilize the galleons. Overall, it’s an excellent way to incentivize players to be more aware of their surroundings in the game’s world.

