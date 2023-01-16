Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released in less than a month, and Potterheads eagerly await to finally step into the magical world that WB Games Avalanche has been crafting. The upcoming Wizarding World RPG will bring a variety of potions and spells from the Potterverse for players to utilize during their playthrough.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will step into the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry as newly admitted fifth-year students. They will be able to attend classes on multiple subjects where they will learn and sharpen their skills. Gameplay trailers have also showcased the protagonist engaging in spellcasting and duels that will make up the primary combat mechanic.

Every spell showcased until now for Hogwarts Legacy

Be it for exploration, attacking, or defending, there is a wide array of spells in the wizarding world of the Potterverse. The community has been speculating and wondering what will be present in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Unforgivable Curses is one of the most contentious ones that players hope their characters will be able to cast. Avada Kedavra was showcased in the March State of Play trailer in 2022, while Crucio was featured in Sebastian Sallow's Dark Legacy trailer.

The developers at WB Games Avalanche confirmed that the Unforgivable Curses could become a part of the protagonist's arsenal while displaying them in the second gameplay feature. The following spells have been showcased through official posts and trailers for Hogwarts Legacy -

Accio - It is a summoning charm that players can use to summon an object toward themselves

Alohomora - This charm can be used to unlock things like doors

Ancient Magic - There are multiple spells showcased that likely use the hinted Ancient Magic, including zipping across short space and calling forth blue lightning from the sky onto the opponent

Arresto Momentum - This charm can be used to slow an object’s movement

Avada Kedavra - One of the Unforgivable Curses. Arguably the most famous spell from the Harry Potter saga, it is the killing curse that instantaneously causes death to the opponent. The distinctive green light of the spell will be well-known to any Potterhead

Confringo - The blasting curse can be utilized to make its target explode

Crucio - One of the Unforgivable Curses. The Cruciatus Curse is used to torture the opponent, evoking excruciating physical pain

Depulso - This charm pushes the opponent further away from the caster

Descendo - Casting this will make objects fall or move downwards

Diffindo - This charm can be used by the caster to cut something

Expelliarmus - This charm can be used to disarm the opponent

Flipendo - It is a jinx that Defence Against the Dark Arts students is usually taught. The knockback jinx will knock the target backward

Glacius - This charm can be used to freeze an opponent

Imperio - One of the Unforgivable Curses. The Imperius Curse places the victim under a thrall where they will act on the caster’s behalf

Incendio - It is a fire-making spell

Lumos - It lights up the end/tip of the caster’s wand

Oppugno - The spell can be used by players to throw objects at their enemies

Petrificus Totalus - The spell will freeze the opponent and paralyze them

Protego - This is a defensive charm that conjures a shield around the caster

Revelio - This charm will reveal hidden or concealed objects

Rictusempra - Known as the tickling charm, the opponent will be left in splits

Stupefy - This spell is used to stun a target

Wingardium Leviosa - The iconic levitation charm can be cast on objects to make them fly and move around

There are still unconfirmed spells that players will likely learn about once Hogwarts Legacy arrives on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on February 10, 2023. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will see the game released on April 4, 2023, with Nintendo Switch receiving Hogwarts Legacy on July 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes