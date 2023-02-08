How to unlock Reparo in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest title in the Harry Potter lineup of games. Warner Bros has promised an exciting experience in the shoes of a student attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This open-world role-playing title lets players explore the castle, attend classes, run favors for various students and teachers, and learn new spells to cast.

One such spell is the Reparo, which allows its caster to repair broken objects. This is useful in Hogwarts Legacy as players can use it to earn boons or unlock new areas. A variant of this spell was cast by Hermoine when she first met Harry. She used “Oculus Reparo” to fix his broken glasses in the first movie/book: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

What quests to complete to get Reparo spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Reparo can be acquired fairly early in the story and is necessary to reach certain areas of the map. Players must attend their first two classes on the first day of magic school to learn this spell. The first class, Charms, will teach them Accio, while the second class, Defense against the Dark Arts, will cover casting a spell called Levioso.

Thereafter, players can speak to Professor Ronen out in the yard. He will ask the player to find two pages flying about in the vicinity. Tracking this quest will make finding these pages on the map easier. They can be found in the following locations:

The first one is right above a broken statue in the yard.

The other one is at the start of the castle hall staircase.

Using Revelio or Lumos can help see them better, but Accio needs to be used to pull them out of the air. These pages are part of a collectible challenge called Field Guide Pages. With both pages in hand, players can head back to Professor Ronen to hand them over and learn the Reparo Spell.

In Hogwarts Legacy, students must trace a pattern to learn a new spell. For Reparo, they will have to trace the spiral symbol.

This spell can be used to repair the statue mentioned earlier immediately, It is useful for solving certain puzzles, accessing certain areas, and earning boons. With this quest done, players can head to Hogsmede to continue the story and make a new wand.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to offer an immersive experience. It entails everything that comes with being a student in the school, such as being assigned to houses, dealing with teachers, colluding with students, exploring the castle, discovering danger, and coming across powerful spells.

The game is set to be released on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S and will be released for other platforms later. Readers can click here for more news, guides, and information on Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes