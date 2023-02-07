All Wand Customization options available in Hogwarts Legacy

It is almost time for Hogwarts Legacy to become available to the public. This brand new Wizarding World adventure is a dream come true for fans of the Harry Potter series. Players step into the shoes of a new fifth-year student at the renowned Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As such, this comes with equally mundane school-life responsibilities.
This includes picking the first wand, the key tool to any wizard’s repertoire. They are also the main method of interacting with the world in Hogwarts Legacy. As an RPG, the latest game from Avalanche Software allows players to customize their wand as they see fit. Here is a complete rundown for newcomers.
Players have numerous options to customize their wamd in Hogwarts Legacy
A wand in Hogwarts Legacy consists of the following characteristics:
- Style
- Wood type
- Core
- Length
- Flexibility
- Handles
Let's take a look at each category in detail:
Style
Defines the fundamental look of a wand in terms of patterns and color. Comes in the following types:
- Notched (Warm Brown, Light Brown, or Dusty Pink)
- Classic (Grey, Black, or Grey-Brown)
- Soft Spiral (Light Brown, Warm Brown, or Black)
- Spiral (Ash Brown, Green-Grey, or Dark Brown)
- Stalk (Honey Brown, Dark Brown, or Warm Brown)
- Ringed (Dark Brown, Pale Brown, and Buff)
- Crooked Spiral (Dark Grey, Warm Brown, or Pale Brown)
- Natural (Grey, Honey Brown, or Warm Brown)
Wood type
Defines the type of wood used for the construction of the wand. The following options are available to pick from and there is a massive variety in that regard:
- Acacia
- Alder
- Apple
- Ash
- Aspen
- Beech
- Blackthorn
- Black Walnut
- Cedar
- Cherry
- Chestnut
- Cypress
- Dogwood
- Ebony
- Elder
- Elm
- English Oak
- Fir
- Hawthorn
- Hazel
- Holly
- Hornbeam
- Larch
- Laurel
- Maple
- Pear
- Pine
- Poplar
- Red Oak
- Redwood
- Rowan
- Silver Lime
- Spruce
- Sycamore
- Vine
- Walnut
- Willow
- Yew
Core
The fundamental component that makes the magic flow through the wand. There are only three types:
- Dragon Heartstring: Comes from fearsome dragons, this core is known for powerful magic.
- Unicorn Hair: Obtained from the elusive unicorns, this core produces reliable magic.
- Phoenix Feather: Plucked from the legendary phoenix, this core allows for versatile magic.
Length
Lore-wise, this reflects the personality of the user. Generally, average sized wands are for robust magic users. In the game, the shortest length is 9.5 inches, and the maximum is 14.5 inches.
Flexibility
This is the second characteristic determined by personality, but users can tweak it too. This ranges from Quite Bendy to Unyielding, and as the names suggest, they also similarly reflect how the user is.
- Quite Bendy
- Fairly Bendy
- Very Flexible
- Quite Flexible
- Surprisingly Swishy
- Swishy
- Slightly Springy
- Supple
- Reasonably Supple
- Whippy
- Pliant
- Brittle
- Hard
- Solid
- Stiff
- Rigid
- Unbending
- Slightly Yielding
- Unyielding
Handles
This final pick will be available later as players progress through the narrative, allowing users to select from various handles to hold the wand.
A second option can do the job if players do not want the hassle of customizing their wand.
Take the Wizarding World quiz to let fate determine your wand's characteristics in Hogwarts Legacy
If players wish for a quiz instead, they can visit the Wizarding World's official site and partake in the Wand ceremony. Ultimately, they will be given a wand based on their answers.
After linking your Warner Bros account to your Wizarding World profile, log in to the game and visit Olivanders' to receive the imported wand. Players who do not like the result can change parameters like core, wood, etc.
Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, while Deluxe Edition owners get three days early access. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive on June 25, 2023, while the PlayStation and Xbox One versions will launch on April 4, 2023.