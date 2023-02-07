When is the Hogwarts Legacy early access for PC going live today (February 7)?

Hogwarts Legacy has gone live on consoles in most regions, and PC players are eagerly waiting to begin their journey in the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Although the game is scheduled to go live on February 10, 2023, players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will receive a 72-hour early access period starting February 7, 2023. So when does early access begin for these PC players?

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition includes special cosmetics apart from the 72-hour early access

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Globally for PC players of #HogwartsLegacy the 72 Hour Early Access period will begin on February 7th at 10 AM PST/ 1PM EST. Globally for PC players of #HogwartsLegacy the 72 Hour Early Access period will begin on February 7th at 10 AM PST/ 1PM EST. https://t.co/3ESG7WNGX9 To all PC Players of #HogwartsLegacy , preloading is now available on Steam. This will be available for those playing during the Early Access Period and Global Launch. If you are not seeing the update please restart the Steam client. twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy… To all PC Players of #HogwartsLegacy, preloading is now available on Steam. This will be available for those playing during the Early Access Period and Global Launch. If you are not seeing the update please restart the Steam client. twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy…

As mentioned on the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter page, players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will be able to access the game on both Steam and Epic Games, starting at 10:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm EST today. Going by this timeline, PC players will be the last to receive early access to the title.

The Twitter post added that the preload option for Steam is already live. Anyone who hasn't pre-ordered the game will be able to purchase and download it on Steam before it goes live on February 10, 2023. Preloading allows players to jump into their newly purchased titles at launch rather than wait for them to be downloaded on the day of release.

The entire gaming community has received Hogwarts Legacy quite well, and it's received some solid reviews. The game's world is filled with puzzles and interesting side quests that will keep everyone engaged when they want to take a temporary break from the main storyline.

Hogwarts Legacy has an elaborate character customization feature

Given that Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game, it's bound to have a character customization option included. Players will be able to create and design a character that suits their taste at the very beginning of the game. However, as they progress through the story and finally make their way to Hogwarts, they will have the choice to alter their appearance even further.

Vendors who sell such character customization options are denoted by a "scissor" icon and can be found all over the game world. There's also a barber/beautician in Hogsmeade who sells similar services.

While attributes like face shape and skin tone cannot be altered, hairstyle, hair color, and eye color can be changed. Players will be able to do this at the very beginning of the story. However, the changes availed at vendors will come at a price.

The currency in Hogwarts Legacy is called Galleons. Although the exact price of these cosmetic changes is currently unclear, players will be able to earn Galleons by completing side quests and other challenges. Since combat is a major aspect in the game, players will be able to learn and use a plethora of offensive and defensive spells throughout their journey.

The three unforgivable curses that were mentioned in the books and the movies are also featured in this title. Players will be able to learn and use them in their journey, but these won't be available at the very outset of their journey in the magical world of Hogwarts.

