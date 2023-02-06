How to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, but some players can start their journey as early as tomorrow. With Early Access available on the Digital Deluxe Edition, they can start up to 72 hours before the full launch. One of the earliest things that they can do is to tweak their in-game experience.

The game offers every player the chance to enjoy life at Hogwarts and chalk out their own wizarding legacies. There is ample amount of customization when it comes to deciding how they want their in-game appearances to be. Warner Bros. previously mentioned the freedom the community has to look how they want.

The process is not rocket science when it comes to customizing someone’s looks. However, it can get a bit overwhelming, given the vast options available to players. By following the tips and suggestions in the following section, they can make their lives much easier. Moreover, Hogwarts Legacy offers players the flexibility to change their progress even after they have started their journey.

Hogwarts Legacy’s appearance customization is a more detailed system than what other games offer

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of RPG elements, and like every title in the genre, it comes with the ability for players to have control over their looks.

Initially, they will set their appearance at the start of their journey. However, if they might want to change it later for any reason, the game does offer them the option to do so.

To change appearance, you will need to first reach Hogwarts. Your character's appearance following the commencement of your journey will stay locked till then.

The simple reason for this is the presence of places at the school of magic that allow you to change your appearance.

Several locations around Hogwarts in the game’s open world will offer you the chance to change how you look.

In Hogsmeade, you will find barber shops and beauticians to get your looks changed. One such place is Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, where you’ll need to talk with Calliope Snelling.

Aside from Hogsmeade, look for an icon of a pair of scissors on Hogwarts Legacy’s open-world map, which will give you even more options to change your looks.

Ordinarily, changing your appearance will cost you galleons, which is the in-game currency. This won't be a cause for worry since you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn them in your journey.

Which appearance attributes can’t be changed?

Few things like skin color will be locked (Image via Avalanche)

While Hogwarts Legacy is liberal in the way and depth it allows you to change your looks, there are certain limitations. Attributes like voice tone, face shape, skin color, pitch, and dormitory assignment can’t be altered. This will have to be decided by players when they start their journey in Hogwarts Legacy. Once that is done, the choices will be locked forever in that particular save.

However, things like hairstyles, hair colors, eye colors, and eye brow shapes can be altered by spending galleons. There’s no limit and it ultimately depends on a personal choice. There’s plenty of scope for customization in the game, and fans can let their imagination run wild.

