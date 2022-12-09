10 best RPGs of 2022

2022 has been an excellent year for RPGs, whether it’s turn-based strategy, action, or even the Soulsborne titles. Looking back at the games that made the most impact, this list underwent multiple revisions.

Over the past few weeks, it’s weighed heavily on my mind. So many great RPGs came out in 2022, but which ones were the best, and what did I base my decisions on?

All of the RPGs on this list are games I’ve played to some extent. I also beat and reviewed most of them here on Sportskeeda. For this list, I counted all RPGs released in 2022, including remakes for newer-gen technology. As long as the game itself had RPG mechanics, it was eligible for this list.

There is at least one honorable mention as well. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could have made the list, if not for the overwhelming number of frustrating bugs and slowdown issues. Hack//G.U. on the Nintendo Switch also made the list, but sadly, was cut at the 11th hour.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes also featured several times but didn't quite get to the top 10. These RPGs are excellent but aren't listed in any order. Without further ado, here are the best RPGs to come out in 2022.

What are the best RPGs to be released in 2022?

1) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The current iteration of the Monster Hunter franchise, Sunbreak, has been a delight to play over the past year. I haven't invested much time in Monster Hunter, but it’s nice to take a break and track down a few monsters with my friends. What makes it great is that everything in these games makes sense.

The monsters and their habitats make sense within the confines of the Monster Hunter universe. It’s so satisfying to craft powerful gear from the bones of the wildlife I slaughter and then repeat that loop. It satisfies my need to occasionally grind out some battles, but they also require tactics and strategy.

2) Persona 5 Royal (next-generation release)

You’d think, after playing Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal on the previous generation consoles, I’d be tired of those RPGs. Well, you’d be wrong. Persona 5 Royal is gorgeous and amazing on the PlayStation 5. While I didn’t conduct a game review, I concur with most of the reviewer’s sentiments.

Persona 5 has style, and it tells a dramatic, sad story. It deals with serious, tragic themes and does it in a way that isn’t especially ham-fisted. While it’s not my favorite game in the franchise — that’s Persona 4 Golden, by the by — I adore what Persona 5 Royal did.

It added more content, and again, it made sense. The combat system is excellent, and it might have one of the catchiest battle themes of all time. If you haven’t played P5R yet, add it to your list of RPGs to play post-haste.

3) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Full disclosure: I wasn’t a big fan of the other Xenoblade Chronicles games. They didn’t work for me for some reason or another. I’m going to give them another shake, though, after how much I loved Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

I love RPGs that have long, gripping stories and tackle serious issues. You’ll probably notice a trend, but I’m a fan of tragic storytelling.

It took me some time to get used to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combat system, but the flexibility of the class system truly won me over. It is a beautiful game that stretches what you can do with the Nintendo Switch.

The giant monster battles were yet another plus. It boasts a ton of content, and if you need a game with a long lifespan, look no further.

4) Soul Hackers 2

I love the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Soul Hackers 2, an extension of that venture, was the hardest of all the RPGs this year. Some of that was because I went into it without any information and had to rely on my insight from previous SMT games. I got beat up by this game at every turn.

It was a blast to try and fight against an impending apocalypse, and the twist at the end was one of my favorites this year. I didn’t expect how the last few hours of the game turned out, and that’s certainly a positive.

It’s a tactical game where you must consider every aspect of what a demon can or can’t do, along with your foe's prowess.

5) Live a Live

Let me tell you, I rewrote this list well over 20 times, and no matter the corrections, a few games were permanent fixtures. Live a Live is undoubtedly one of them. One of the best RPGs of the year, hands down, it’s a game I was familiar with, thanks to a fan translation.

Originally a Super Famicom RPG, it combines a series of disconnected stories into one grand adventure across time.

Whether you like pre-history, futuristic robot battles, or stealthy ninja adventures, this game literally has it all. Live a Live gives me hope that the classic games I missed out on as a kid could get their time in the sun.

With gorgeous music, fun turn-based combat, and numerous memorable characters, this Nintendo Switch exclusive is a must-play.

6) Lost Judgment (PC release)

A last-minute entry, Lost Judgment and Judgment had to fight for this slot. While I liked the latter's story more, the gameplay improvements for Lost Judgment were vast. SEGA/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios fixed every issue I had with the previous game.

I love good detective stories, and the focus on bullying truly resonated with me. Utterly hooked, I certainly identified with several portions of the story.

RGG Studios sure knows how to make great action RPGs. Like their entire catalog, this game has tons of optional content, plenty of stories to tug at your heartstrings, and combat that feels fun and intense. If you somehow missed out on Lost Judgment, it’s worth playing, even if you didn’t pick up the original.

7) Triangle Strategy

Definitely my “strategy RPG of the year”, though Mario+Rabbids and Tactics Ogre came close. When a game emphasizes the importance of choice, I feel a bit of trepidation.

Not every game can fulfill this claim, but Triangle Strategy delivered. A game with multiple endings, several of them ending on a tragic note, it’s a compelling, challenging turn-based RPG.

It might be one of the best RPG stories I've reviewed this year. Square Enix showed off just how much you can do with the 2D-HD art style, and I hope it becomes a staple in the future. I also loved the choice-based system, where you had to convince your party to follow your lead.

You will occasionally be forced to go down an undesired path, but that will reflect the game's overall theme. Things don’t always go your way in war and politics, but you can try.

8) Elden Ring

Unfortunately, Elden Ring is the game on this list I played the least, but I cannot argue with its overall impact on gaming this year. Soulsborne games belong to the RPG genre, and Elden Ring had so much potential.

It also delivers, bringing a unique and satisfying playstyle with it. Even people who aren’t fervent fans of the Souls genre were playing it by the thousands.

You can play in a variety of ways, there are tons of bosses to overcome, and it even has a pretty interesting story. Elden Ring has deep lore on top of sharp gameplay. It’s a game I genuinely want to get back to and excel in, but that will take time. Elden Ring has been a genuine hit for Fromsoftware and Bandai Namco.

9) Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is one of the RPGs that left me shocked. Rabbids are probably one of my least favorite things about gaming, as they're annoying, obnoxious critters.

However, giving them personalities added much to Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. It’s an amazing tactics RPG, and while I was leery, the setting and gameplay were fitting and intriguing.

This is another game that really showed the power of the Nintendo Switch. Every world you traveled to was beautiful and offered plenty of challenges and intense tactical battles.

Furthermore, the game is brimming with hilarious dialog. I’m adult enough to admit my mistake, and I was here - Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was incredible.

10) God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok and God of War (2018) took the franchise in a new, much-needed direction. Kratos went from the gritty, mindless killing machine we all knew and loved to something more.

Having a son to care for, he must try and break the chains of the past. He had to grow and learn. He is still more than capable of tearing his foes in half, but only when necessary.

Without a doubt, God of War Ragnarok is one of the best RPGs of 2022. Some deride it, but I oppose such sentiments. I loved seeing the God of War evolve into the man he is now. The story has so much uncertainty and drama, making the ending unclear until the very last moments. The combat improved from the first game, and the world exploration was top-notch.

Kratos changed the lives of everyone he met throughout the course of the game — some for the better and some for the worse. Unfortunately, it’s still a PlayStation exclusive, but it’ll come to PCs eventually. It’s easily one of the best games of 2022.

There were so many possibilities for RPGs in 2022, and while other gamers' lists might vary, there's no way to go wrong. This is just a selection of the best RPGs of the year. If you missed out on these, consider them for your holiday purchases.

