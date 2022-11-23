Black Friday guide - Atlus games Persona 5 Royal, Soul Hackers 2, Shin Megami Tensei V, and more on sale

As Black Friday rolls closer, more and more sales have come to light, including an assortment of Atlus’ best games. Atlus, known for their Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises, revealed this morning that a selection of some of their biggest titles will be available for sale. Even recent releases like Persona 5 Royal and Soul Hackers 2 will be discounted on Black Friday.

These sales will be available at both digital and retail distributors, but they may vary from outlet to outlet. Interested individuals can check with their local retailers to see what is available during these incredible Black Friday sales.

Atlus puts some of their biggest games of the year on sale for Black Friday

Atlus outdid themselves this year for their Black Friday sales. Besides the below games, the Atlus website will also feature several sales on official merchandise, up to 40% off. The biggest titles Atlus has released over the last year or two are all on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022 sales for Atlus

Persona 5 Royal - Up to 50% off on physical and digital versions

Soul Hackers 2 - Up to 50% off on physical and digital versions

Shin Megami Tensei V (Nintendo Switch) - Up to 50% off all physical and digital versions

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PlayStation 4) - Up to 60% off all Remaster and Digital Deluxe Edition versions

Persona 5 Strikers (Nintendo Switch and Steam) - Up to 60% off Digital Deluxe and Standard Edition versions

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Nintendo Switch and Steam) - 40% off digital versions

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the sequel to the hit fighter, bringing a wealth of new content and balance updates to the anime fighter. You can read the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax review here.

Then there’s Persona 5 Royal, one of the best entries in the franchise to date. In a lengthy, complex turn-based JRPG, players control the Phantom Thieves as they steal the hearts of the wicked and set the world right. It’s a mature story filled with several emotional and occasionally unsettling moments. If you’re looking for something to tug at your heartstrings, while also giving you a challenge, this is the game for you.

Soul Hackers 2 is a very recent release as well, which we also reviewed for the PlayStation 5. It is a sequel to the original Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. Like Persona 5, you recruit a number of mighty demons, but in Soul Hackers 2, they make up your party, instead of simply being summoned to attack or heal. In the game, players try to stop the end of the world. The title offers an engaging story and addictive gameplay.

All of the RPGs on sale by Atlus are top-notch experiences. If you’re looking for a new RPG, this is the best time to pick one up, at any of your local or digital outlets.

