5 best deals on PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022

Gamers can make the most of the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022 to get their hands on multiple gaming titles. Plenty of video games are on discount in the ongoing sale, and gamers can get amazing deals across both generations of consoles. Sony has covered the needs and interests of all gamers by offering discounts across all genres.

A perfect pick for a gamer will naturally depend on their preferences and tastes. However, some PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022 deals stand out. This is not only due to their quality but also the discount they have received. All five names on this list will be a perfect fit for gamers, irrespective of the generation of their consoles.

Top 5 PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022 deals that no gamer should miss

5) Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

Discount: 65%

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition offers every bit of content that has been released since the launch of the masterpiece. It remains one of Rockstar Games' best-ever games, winning several rewards in its maiden year. Since then, the game has received special modes serving extra content.

The Ultimate Edition offers comprehensive coverage of different content, with the story mode being the shining light. Players are taken to the Wild West, where plenty of missions exist. The brilliant narrative-rich missions set the perfect tone and create an atmosphere that builds on the first game's success.

The 65% discount on the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022 is the biggest it has ever received, and there has never been a better time to pick the Ultimate Edition.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Discount: 50%

There has never been a better time to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 than the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022. Gone are the days when the game used to be a complete mess. CD Projekt Red has removed most of the bugs and glitches that rendered the game unplayable at one time. Removal of these bugs has allowed players to test out the game's true potential based on the developer's initial promises.

Most importantly, players will also be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 with next-gen abilities. CD Projekt Red enhanced the game with a free upgrade for all existing owners. For those unsure, a 50% discount could reduce much of that risk. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of great content, and players can start their journey before the arrival of the upcoming expansion - Phantom Liberty.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Discount: 38%

The second installment of the Horizon series was released earlier in February this year and has been a pivotal success. The second game's standard edition is on sale at the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022. Players will step into Aloy's shoes and take on a new journey, which continues from the incidents of the first game.

Horizon Forbidden West has a gripping story that keeps players on their toes. As players enjoy the vast wilderness, they must be wary of enemies and mechanical beings who will attempt to kill them at every chance possible. The second installment does every bit of justice to the first game, and the discount makes it an even better deal for gamers.

2) FIFA 23

Discount: 40%

FIFA 23 is one of the most recent releases to be part of the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022. It was released worldwide on September 30, making it a great opportunity for fans of sports games. FIFA 23 has already become the most-played title in the franchise's history as EA Sports has improved many of its current-gen features.

HyperMotion 2.0 has been a game changer and has greatly changed the gameplay. Moreover, new players can jump straight into FUT World Cup content across different game modes. There's never been a better time to pick a FIFA game, and there's plenty of content to keep players busy.

1) The Last of Us Part 1

Discount: 25%

Many fans were divided when The Last of Us Part 1 was released with a complete overhaul on the PlayStation 5. While everyone appreciated the improvement in art and design, some found the game's full price meaningless. After all, this was a remaster of a game released nearly a decade ago.

These problems can be solved when someone picks up a game at the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2022. The most recent release comes at a 25% discount, the first instance of the game being part of a major sale. For context, it's a healthy amount of savings and makes the PS5 version cost less than the original release. This is an opportunity that fans shouldn't let go of waste.

