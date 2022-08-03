How will FIFA 23 and EA Sports FC potentially benefit from the new La Liga rights?

EA Sports FC will likely become the flagbearer of FIFA 23 next year as the former will become the series' future. After a breakdown in talks with FIFA, the iconic series will no longer be permitted to use the name when branding their games. However, it seems that EA Sports wants to usher in a new era despite losing their license after FIFA 23, as it has already secured a five-year deal with La Liga.

FIFA 23 will likely be the last game in the FIFA series, but fans shouldn't lose hope. Rebranded as EA Sports FC, the company believes that the deal with La Liga will allow them to move to the next level.

Although the new name doesn't come into effect before 2023, it seems that EA is already making the right moves. While the deal with La Liga has more to do with real-life football, it could have some significant ramifications in the gaming world as well.

EA Sports FC will be the primary benefactor of the La Liga rights, and it won't have much of an impact on FIFA 23

Previously, on August 2, EA officially confirmed a brand new partnership they will enter into with La Liga. The new partnership will observe a change in the naming of the league, which has been sponsored by Santander so far.

When the deal goes live, it won't have much of an impact on FIFA 23. The game's release date of September 30 isn't too far, and the early-access period has already begun for those who have purchased the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

This deal seems to be much more valuable for EA Sports FC, which will be the new name of the series. Unfortunately, the deal has also been registered in its name, costing the company plenty over the next five years. However, it will not only receive naming rights, but EA Sports will be able to bring in-game innovations, which are currently seen in the Premier League.

Although the deal is focused on naming rights, many expect EA Sports to get first preference on licenses related to teams and players from the league. EA Sports will also be able to manage eLaLiga directly, an excellent area for the company to expand on its esports ambitions.

VP David Jackson, EA Sports FC, seemed excited about the new partnership:

"EA SPORTS FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football. Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations' position at the center of football culture."

Many have been skeptical about what strategy EA Sports would take once its license with FIFA came to an end. After all, the games have become synonymous with the name, and FIFA has become a household name in the gaming community. However, it doesn't seem to be all doom and gloom, and there could be more partnerships down the line.

With the split in relations, there's a chance that FIFA might look to partner with another game or develop its own. However, a new partnership with La Liga makes more sense for EA Sports as it will allow them to stay one step ahead of the existing competition. The company already has a long-standing partnership with the Premier League. With La Liga under its wings, the top two leagues in the world of football have now been locked down for EA Sports FC.

Fans should be excited as FIFA 23 will come out in less than two months. A series of deep-dive reveals has already showcased the innovations made to the upcoming game. FIFA 23 will also feature crossplay for the first time in the series as a feature. For the time being, the future certainly looks positive as far as both EA Sports and fans are concerned.

