Why EA Sports and Epic Games Store can't forcefully refund FIFA 23 if you got it for $0.05

FIFA 23's pre-order phase got way more attention than expected, which occurred due to a bizarre bug on the Epic Games Store. The upcoming football simulator made its debut on the platform and is available on Steam for PC players. Due to this bug, the game was available for an unbelievably low price for more than 40 minutes in several regions, with the Indian price being one of the lowest. However, a major question has come up: Could EA Sports and Epic Games Store refund those who got it for the wrong price?

FIFA 23 may be the final entry to the series that will carry the iconic name. Following an earlier breakdown in talks, the series will be rechristened as EA Sports FC next year. With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, this year's edition might be hard to miss for all the loyal fans worldwide. As a sudden surprise, many buyers in India realized that the available price of the Ultimate Edition on Epic was wrong. However, there was no issue with the actual purchasing process, and while many were happy, the digital store has now decided to rectify the mishap.

Epic Games Store was quick to rectify the issue with the pricing of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in India

FIFA 23's pre-orders began on July 20, following the reveal of its first-look trailer. The Ultimate Edition can be bought at a listed price of $89.99 (excluding FIFA 22 and EA Play discounts). Along with all the other digital shops, the game duly went up for sale on the Epic Games Store, but there was one problem. The listed price showed up as just 5 rupees ($0.05).

While many thought it was just a graphical glitch, the reality was soon realized when some players proceeded with the transaction. A game that was supposed to cost so much came at the price of a few candies. It's unclear what led to this incorrect price, but this seems to be an excellent opportunity for the FIFA community. This has led to some wondering if the game can be automatically refunded from Epic Games Store's side.

While the actual nitty gritties might involve paperwork, refunds can only be issued from the player's end, in most cases. If someone who got FIFA 23 at the wrong price requests a refund, they will be given the amount back. However, it's farfetched to think that the Epic Games Store will be refunded on its own.

Furthermore, there's another reason to believe that players will be able to keep the copies they bought. The error in price wasn't the result of a cheat being used by the buyers, but was the result of a website error that occurred at the end of the Epic Games Store.

While consumers did take advantage of the situation, it is something that is well within their rights. If a shop makes an item available to buyers, they have to ensure the price is correct since they set it. The wrong price was caused by an error on their part and not that of the buyers. Forcing a refund from players will make Epic look bitter, given how the mishap occurred because of them.

Additionally, there have been rumors on social media about people receiving this particular email:

However, there has been no confirmation of the email and several players have claimed that it could be fake. As things stand, FIFA 23 will be in the library of the players and they will be able to enjoy all of the game's content starting September 27, which includes three days of early access.

