FIFA 23: What to expect from Ultimate Edition, early access period, Ones to Watch cards, and more

FIFA 23 is expected to launch in September 2022. This edition is touted as being "bigger than ever." With a FIFA World Cup, players can expect varied game modes and new cards to acquire. Typically, EA Sports offers two distinct variants - Standard and Ultimate Edition.

The Ultimate Edition is usually costlier and comes at a premium. However, fans also get several extra items for the considerable amount they pay. Most of these items will be exclusive to FIFA 23 and can't be bought directly. Others will cost more to be acquired individually, which makes the Ultimate Edition an exciting choice.

The final decision depends on whether the extra content will be worth the additional price. While the official details are yet to be divulged, leaks indicate what the different items will be.

The Ultimate Edition is expected to feature extra goodies in FIFA 23

It should be noted that the official content of the Ultimate Edition in FIFA 23 hasn't been announced. It will likely be done on July 20 during the first reveal or later. All the items mentioned here are based on leaks and rumors, and fans are advised to take all of them with a pinch of salt.

With the game rumored to be released on September 30, Ultimate Edition owners will get three days of early access. They will benefit from enjoying all the game's features for three extra days.

The players can play single and multiplayer in those three days, and all modes will be unlocked, barring a few exceptions.

Players will also get 4600 FIFA points, the game's premium currencies. These currencies can open packs and acquire new footballers and other items to strengthen one's Ultimate Team.

Players can add three extra footballer items to their Ultimate Team squad permanently. They will get a Team of the Week item, one Ones to Watch (OTW), and a FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes player. The latter seems to be a bonus addition to FIFA 23 and will be available in November. All three cards will be untradable, so players won't be able to sell them in the market.

Additionally, there will be some immediate support for players and their teams as one of the three ambassadors - Son Heung Min, Vinicius Jr, or Alphonso Davies will join the team on loan. Players will also get a Kylian Mbappe base card on loan for five games.

Those who aren't fans of Ultimate Team will get local, top-quality homegrown talent in their career mode saves. Players can get many extra things in FIFA 22 for the additional price. It will ultimately decide on the player's preference as the main benefits of Ultimate Edition will apply in the Ultimate Team mode.

