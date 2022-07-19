PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr announced as the cover stars of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

FIFA 23 is going to be bigger than ever as developers EA Sports want to build on last year's success. As usual, the game will be available in multiple editions, with the most packed one being the Ultimate Edition.

At an extra cost, players can get a lot of additional content, and while the exact items haven't been mentioned, there will likely be premium player items and FIFA points, among other incentives.

Covers for the Ultimate Edition have been announced, and this year features not one but two superstars from the world of football.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr are cover stars for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition 📸



It's the first global cover featuring a women’s footballer Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr are cover stars for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition 📸It's the first global cover featuring a women’s footballer https://t.co/WjWg87QNw1

FIFA 23 will be the next chapter in the iconic football series, and over the years, the franchise has been a stalwart in the genre of sports games. The journey is set to be grander than ever, and in certain ways, the choice of cover for the Ultimate Edition underlines the belief.

This year's Ultimate Edition will feature prominent names from the world of both men and women's football.

EA Sports chooses two superstars as the cover athletes for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Traditionally, the biggest football stars have been chosen as the covers for the game in general. With that being said, this year's representative from the world of men's football is Kylian Mbappe.

The French sensation has taken the world by storm and was part of a major transfer saga involving Real Madrid. However, the deal didn't materialize as the attacker chose to stay in PSG. Following the much-publicized debacle, a lot is expected from him in the French capital over the next few years.

Mbappe has generally been a great card in the FIFA series. Unless there are unexpected gameplay changes, he will continue to have a major impact in FIFA 23. His extreme pace, sublime dribbling and tremendous finishing make him the dream of every gamer.

Women's football has developed greatly in scope, and this year's decision to have a candidate as cover seems to uphold that sentiment. Chelsea's Sam Kerr has been chosen as the candidate, which will be a memorable moment for all the fans of women's football and a seminal one in the genre.

The Australian footballer has been one of the most decorated names in the world of football. Her accolades speak volumes of her ability, which has taken her to England from Down Under.

It now remains to be seen what kind of bonuses will be available as part of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. Many more will be revealed in the coming days as the release dates close. Another interesting aspect will be to see if the HyperMotion technology receives any improvement from its current state.

