5 players you should sign for PSG in FIFA 22

The summer transfer window leading up to FIFA 22 witnessed Paris Saint-Germain actively acquiring the best players to add to the team's roster.

Lionel Messi (93) has left Barcelona after representing the Catalan club for two decades. Sergio Ramos (88), Georginio Wijnaldum (84), and Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) also accompany Messi on PSG's list of free transfers over the summer.

Fastest right-back in FIFA 22 - Achraf Hakimi was also added to the roster, making the squad a significant contender for the best team in the game. Despite the quality of the team and the options on the bench, PSG has a hefty starting budget of $188 million.

Listed below are five players that fit PSG's style of play and are ideal for the team's budget in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Five signings that PSG need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Vinicius Jr (LW)

Vinicius Jr has a starting potential of 90 in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Real Madrid

Value: $56,000,000

Wage: $140,000

OVR: 80

Paris Saint-Germain has Neymar (91) occupying the left-wing role. However, Neymar has the "injury-prone" trait on FIFA 22, which occasionally pushes the player to the sidelines. The 21-year-old Brazilian can fill Neymar's shoes in terms of skillful dribbling and possesses the second-best sprint speed for a winger.

4) Pedri (CM)

Pedri's contract expires at the end of 1st season of Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Barcelona

Value: $64,000,000

Wage: $60,000

OVR: 81

PSG isn't known to shy away from snatching away FC Barcelona's top talents, with Neymar, Xavi Simmons and Messi, to name a few. Pedri is one of the most promising midfielders in FIFA 22. At 18, Pedri is a starting midfielder for Barcelona and has a starting potential of 91 in Career Mode.

3) Dayot Upamecano (CB)

Upamecano's potential starts at 90 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $75,500,000

Wage: $83,000

OVR: 82

With Ramos (88) and Marquinhos (87) forming a partnership, PSG's back-line is stable. However, with the aging Sergio Ramos, the defense lacks longevity. Bayern's Upamecano, although an expensive option, fits the club's requirements and has the potential to be the best defender in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

2) Theo Hernandez (LB)

Hernandez has a high attacking workrate and can be converted into a wingback (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AC Milan

Value: $59,500,000

Wage: $60,000

OVR: 84

The left-back position is PSG's weakest link in their star-studded back-line. The club has the finances to aim for the best talent in the position, from Italian giants -Milan. Theo Hernandez has a breathtaking sprint speed of 94 for his 84-overall. He has the potential to grow up to at least 90 in overall ratings.

1) Franck Yannick Kessie (CDM)

Kessie's potential overall starts at 86 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AC Milan

Value: $58,000,000

Wage: $60,000

OVR: 84

For the quality PSG has in their squad, their least impressive component might be the midfield comprising of Marco Veratti (87), Idrissa Gueye (82) and Georginio Wijnaldum (84). The Ivorian has the club's interest in real life as well and would make the perfect option for defensive midfield, allowing Veratti to pair with Wijnaldum in the middle of the park on FIFA 22.

