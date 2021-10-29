5 central midfielders (CM) with the highest sprint speed in FIFA 22

Sprint Speed in FIFA 22 is the rate at which the player makes a run, as opposed to acceleration, which determines how fast the player can reach the speed. With the introduction of Explosive Sprint in FIFA 22, fast players have an added advantage.

Explosive Sprint is a feature in FIFA 22 that allows players to surge past their opponent with a sudden change of pace, and is deadly when used with players who have high sprint speed. Due to this, players are on the lookout for faster options in every position.

This article will take a look at 5 of the fastest players in central midfield (CM) position in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Central Midfielders (CM) with highest sprint speed

5) Marcelino Moreno

Club: Atlanta United

OVR: 74

Sprint Speed: 87

The Argentine midfielder joined MLS side Atlanta United in 2020. The player comes with 5-star skill moves and amazing dribbling (83) skills to accompany his speed. Moreno is a budget option for a quick central midfielder.

4) Emre Can

Club: Borussia Dortmund

OVR: 82

Sprint Speed: 87

After spells at some of the top clubs in Europe, such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Juventus, the German midfielder finds himself playing for Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can is an all-round midfielder with defensive qualities as well, with the player often filling in for a center-back at Dortmund.

3) Bryan Acosta

Garrett Melcer @GarrettMelcer



His recovery pace is so important when Dallas' fullbacks push forward. Did just enough to hurry the shooter. #DALvMIN Really can't say enough about how good Bryan Acosta has been this season.His recovery pace is so important when Dallas' fullbacks push forward. Did just enough to hurry the shooter. #DTID Really can't say enough about how good Bryan Acosta has been this season.His recovery pace is so important when Dallas' fullbacks push forward. Did just enough to hurry the shooter. #DTID #DALvMIN https://t.co/CQTANshuPJ

Club: FC Dallas

OVR: 71

Sprint Speed: 88

Bryan Acosta joined MLS club FC Dallas in 2019 as a Designated Player. Despite his low overall rating, Acosta possesses outstanding speed (88) and shot power (86). The midfielder has great physicality (83) with high attacking and defensive work rates.

2) Federico Valverde

Ayomide Jeremiah @captainjerry_ That valverde run though 🥺😍😍😍 That valverde run though 🥺😍😍😍 https://t.co/o4RbKsruit

Club: Real Madrid

OVR: 83

Sprint Speed: 90

The 23-year-old is a powerhouse in the central midfield role. With both defensive and offensive capabilities, Valverde is an excellent addition to any midfield. The dashing pace paired with the player's positioning allows Valverde to create counter-attacking opportunities in FIFA 22.

1) Marcos Llorente

Club: Atletico Madrid

OVR: 86

Sprint Speed: 90

Llorente possesses the tactical intelligence and versatility to play every outfield position except CB in FIFA 22. The player packs a potential of 89 and has excellent dribbling ability to support him in midfield. The former Real Madrid player is also an adept goalscorer, often finding himself on the score sheet for his club.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Who are your picks for CM in FIFA 22? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi