5 best formations to use with Barcelona in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 features an FC Barcelona squad that's rather different from the one available in FIFA 21. With the end of Lionel Messi's long-term relationship with Barcelona, the club faces unique challenges of financial instability and lack of squad depth.

Barcelona added Memphis Depay (85), Sergio Aguero (87), Eric Garcia (77) and Luuk De Jong (79) to their roster over the summer, after losing Lionel Messi (93) and Antoine Griezmann (85). Here's a look at 5 formations that are ideal for FC Barcelona's squad in FIFA 22.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of its writer.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: Top five formations for Barcelona

5) 4-4-2 (flat)

Players also have Luuk De Jong as a striker option (Image via Sportskeeda)

Barcelona have two world-class forwards in the form of Memphis Depay (85) and Sergio Aguero (87) who can lead the score sheet in this formation. Agile dribblers with medium defensive work rate occupy the wings while falling deep into the midfield in the absence of possession.

4) 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

Depay can also play as a CAM while mainting his ratings (Image via Sportskeeda)

This formation allows players to incorporate Philippe Coutinho (82) into the starting lineup as a CAM. Pedri and De Jong are capable of handling the midfield, with Busquets offering support to the back-line. In the absence of wide forwards, the fullbacks are pressured to be more involved in attack.

3) 4-4-1-1 (attack)

Barcelona also have Sergio Roberto in the right back role (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sergio Aguero plays as the solo striker in this formation. Memphis Depay reprises the center forward role that the player excels in. Extremely quick wingers assist the forwards from the side with the central midfielders pushing higher up the field to get involved in the ball-progression.

2) 4-2-3-1 (narrow)

Martin Braithwaite and Luuk De Jong are options for Aguero (Image via Sportskeeda)

4-2-3-1 is the go-to formation for several FIFA 22 players. Similar to other clubs, the formation works really well for Barcelona. Depay and Dembele offer the team a multitude of options on the wings. De Jong and Busquets form a double-pivot in central midfield to connect the attack and defense.

1) 4-3-3 (attack)

Ansu Fati can play LW with Depay replacing Coutinho as CAM (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 4-3-3 attack is similar to Barcelona's default formation in FIFA 22. However, this arrangement offers the team more attacking support while maintaining control of the midfield. Barcelona can field their best players with this lineup in FIFA 22 while having suitable options on the bench.

Edited by Danyal Arabi