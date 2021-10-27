5 best formations to use with Manchester United in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Manchester United is among the premier clubs in FIFA 22. The latest edition of FIFA introduces advancements in technology and an updated squad list for every team.

Manchester United experienced a stellar transfer window, reeling in Raphael Varane, the well awaited Jadon Sancho and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. The club features an impressive squad with adequate squad depth.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: Top five formations for Manchester United

5) 4-2-3-1 (wide)

Players can switch Fred with McTominay or Matic for similar performance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Manchester United plays 4-2-3-1 by default in FIFA 22. This lineup can prove effective against most opponents. The team has enough pace and dribbling quality on the wings and Ronaldo is the striker for the formation to work out.

4) 4-5-1 (flat)

A defensive formation that offers excellent strength in attack as well (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack with a very dense midfield to support him. The formation features three central midfielders. Fred handles the team's defensive duties, whereas Pogba and Bruno bring creativity to the midfield. Quick and highly skilled dribblers assist the midfield on each side.

3) 4-4-2 (flat)

Martial or Greenwood can also serve as one of the two strikers in this formation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pogba and Bruno form a double-pivot in midfield, with Pogba staying deep and Bruno going ahead for the attack. United's fast and skilled dribblers assisted the team on the wings. The front-2 attack allows Cavani to be part of the starting 11 in FIFA 22.

2) 4-1-2-1-2 (wide)

On switching to a narrow lineup, Pogba can play LM, with Fred filling in for CDM (Image via Sportskeeda)

This diamond formation offers a lot of stability in midfield with the presence of a midfielder to assist the backline. The CAM has major involvement in the attack, forming a trio of two strikers. The presence of fast dribblers playing wide positions is essential to this formation in FIFA 22.

1) 4-3-3 (attack)

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are substitute options on the wings (Image via Sportskeeda)

The central midfielders push higher up the pitch when compared to United's default lineup in FIFA 22. Bruno remains prominent in the attack from the CAM position. The team's incredible wingers are highly essential for this formation.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen