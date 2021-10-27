5 players that you should sign for Manchester United in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Manchester United is one of the wealthiest clubs featured in FIFA 22 Career Mode. With highly awaited big signings like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane added to the team's roster, the club is set to become one of the best options for FIFA 22.

The inclusion of highly-rated new arrivals is sure to pump up the squad's ratings. However, the team lacks quality in certain positions, which denies them the opportunity to utilize their full potential.

Here are the five players in Career Mode that FIFA 22 players need to sign for Manchester United.

Five signings Manchester United need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Theo Hernandez (LB)

Theo Hernandez can always play in the wing-back role (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AC Milan

Value: $59,500,000

Wage: $60,000

OVR: 84

The French left-back is one of the best in his positions in FIFA 22. With Luke Shaw (84) and Alex Telles (82), United has decent position quality. However, since neither player has growing potential for their ratings, they're likely to meet their decline soon.

Luke Shaw can be sold while at his best value, and Telles can reprise his previous role. Hernandez can be trained to an overall potential of 90, making the player the best left-back in the game.

4) Keylor Navas (GK)

Navas has more UCL trophies than any Premier League goalkeeper (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $18,500,000

Wage: $155,000

OVR: 88

FIFA 22 players have a choice between Dean Henderson (80) and David De Gea (84) as goalkeepers. However, the club needs a world-class keeper to match the best clubs in Europe.

At 34, Navas is one of the top players in the game. Currently, the Costa Rican is pushed to the sidelines by Donnarumma (89) for PSG. Navas is the perfect addition to United's starting 11 while players train Henderson to his best potential.

3) Erling Haaland (ST)

Haaland playing alongside Ronaldo is a deadly combination (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Value: $162,000,000

Wage: $130,000

OVR: 88

Players can only enjoy a couple of seasons in Career Mode before Cristiano Ronaldo decides to retire in-game. There's no one better to fill Ronaldo's shoes than a young striker with the potential to be the best in the world.

21-year-old Erling Haaland has a potential of 93. Thanks to the extensive transfer budget, players can sell Cavani and sign the player in the first season itself. Haaland brings a lot to the table with the pace (89), shooting (91) and physicality (88) that most strikers can only dream of.

2) Matthijs De Ligt (CB)

De Ligt has the "power header" and "solid player" traits in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Value: $93,000,000

Wage: $95,000

OVR: 85

Manchester United is in dire need of a center-back in FIFA 22, despite signing Raphael Varane. Despite his rating, Harry Maguire (84) has a pace (50) that puts him at a significant disadvantage while defending against fast players.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has the best potential (90) for a center-back in FIFA 22. De Ligt is an expensive transfer option, but the player brings a lot of quality to the team with solid defensive attributes and impressive strength (93) and jumping (93).

1) Declan Rice (CDM)

All the top clubs in England are looking to sign this young midifelder (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: West Ham United

Value: $50,500,000

Wage: $82,000

OVR: 82

Declan Rice is the perfect player Manchester United requires in a defensive midfield role. The club is noticeably weak in the middle of the park, with Fred and McTominay forced to alternate in the CDM role.

The 22-year-old has the potential to grow up to 87 in overall ratings in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Players are likely to face competition from other clubs to sign Rice and are required to complete the transfer at the career's beginning to ensure the transfer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar