Virgil Van Dijk vs Sergio Ramos: Who is the better defender in FIFA 22?

Defense is an integral part of FIFA 22's gameplay. The game features quite a few upgrades from its previous edition, especially for next-gen consoles. However, the dynamics of the game remain the same, although slightly favored towards fast players.

With the introduction of explosive sprints, quick-footed wingers have an added advantage in 1v1 situations. This forces players to maintain a combination of faster defenders in the back-line.

Virgil Van Dijk is the highest-rated defender in FIFA 22, with an overall of 89. Following him in second place is veteran center-back Sergio Ramos (88). This article compares the players against each other with a verdict on the better defender in FIFA 22.

A head-to-head defender matchup in FIFA 22

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil Van Dijk suffered the injury of his career last season. The player, who was Liverpool's leader in defense, was taken out of the game by a dangerous tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk took nine months to recover, making his return in a pre-season friendly with Liverpool. Despite having hardly any playtime the previous season, the player marks his return to football with remarkable stats in FIFA 22.

Van Dijk boasts a defending rating of 91 while showing great physicality (84) and strength (92). The player is known for his aerial dominance, excellent jumping (90) and heading accuracy (87) to help FIFA 22 players use him to his full potential.

Van Dijk is also known to be a fast runner, with the player having a sprint speed of 88, which is nothing short of spectacular for a center-back in FIFA 22.

Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🚨PSG confirm: "Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 continues the individual training for a few more days with the aim of returning to collective training." #PSG 🚨PSG confirm: "Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 continues the individual training for a few more days with the aim of returning to collective training." #PSG https://t.co/d3wDbPvl2V

Real Madrid's former captain made headlines over the summer by moving to Paris Saint-Germain to join the newly assembled super-team. Ramos was a major part of Real Madrid, representing them for 16 years.

Ramos was injured for the majority of last season, playing only 21 matches in all competitions. Even after acquiring a move to PSG, Ramos finds himself in recovery from previous injuries.

The Spanish center-back is known for his aggression (90) while defending and in the attack. Apart from being one of the best defenders globally, Ramos also possesses a goalscoring ability rarely seen among center-backs.

Ramos has a shot power of 79 with 83 in ball control. The player also has exceptional aerial abilities, with 92-rated heading accuracy and 93-rated jumping. Ramos also has the 2nd highest penalty rating in FIFA 22, with 92.

Conclusion

Van Dijk and Ramos are two world-class center-backs with identical playstyles involving aerial prowess, leadership skills and prominence in the attack. However, with the changes made to FIFA 22, involving a faster player in every role proves more effective.

With defensive attributes being equally good, it comes down to pace. With a sprint speed of 88 compared to Ramos' rating of 69, Virgil Van Dijk has the upper hand over the Spaniard.

