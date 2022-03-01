What are the major changes reportedly coming to FIFA 23 for the players? 

Despite much speculation, FIFA 23 will happen as per reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, and the franchise continues for the time being.

With EA's licensing expiring with FIFA, there were expectations that the iconic series might be undergoing a name change. It became pretty apparent that EA and FIFA were in a disagreement over the renewal, and a new license wouldn't happen.

However, 2022 will see a FIFA release, and the brand retains its iconic name. While the name stays the same, there are some significant changes coming up for the players. While EA hasn't confirmed these changes, players can still be excited about the plans.

Crossplay, better HyperMotion, and more: All changes fans can expect in FIFA 23

The first significant change is the game's support for crossplay. To date, FIFA games don't have crossplay enabled, with the three major platforms having separate servers. But things could radically change in FIFA 23 once the crossplay sets in.

Crossplay will enable players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to play against each other. It's still unclear how EA will reduce the difference between the different modes of control - PCs primarily use keyboards versus controllers on consoles. However, things will change, with players on different platforms now going head-to-head against each other.

HyperMotion will also change after the technology debuted on the next-generation consoles. EA has collected even more data which will help enhance the technology. The developers will now be collecting data directly from real-life footballers from stadium cameras.

2022 will have the FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar, and to commemorate the tournament, players will have access to the tournament in the game. Players will play both the FIFA Men's and Women's World Cup, further encouraging inclusivity among players.

There have also been some discussions over the game's price point. There is some speculation that the game will be free-to-play. However, there is no indication of the expected price point for the time being. But it could be decided once the release window comes close.

FIFA 22 was released globally on October 1, 2021. Unless there are any significant changes in the final moments, EA will likely release FIFA 23 along with a similar timeframe.

