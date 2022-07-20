5 footballers who could become the highest rated player on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 will likely be the last entry of the series that will carry the iconic name in its title. Following a breakdown in negotiations with football's governing body FIFA, the series will change its name to EA Sports FC next year, but fans have a new game coming up.

While many of the full reveals will be made on July 20, fans are already rife with their predictions about who will be the highest-rated superstar when the game releases.

The ratings are given in tally with how players perform in real life, among other things. The top-rated player is usually one of the superstars in the world of football, and there are five great options that EA Sports might choose from.

While some are more obvious names, others will seem surprising at first. However, these five players have established themselves as a major force, making them the contender for the top-rated player item in FIFA 23.

Top 5 choices for the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 23

Traditionally, the highest ratings in FIFA games are dominated by attacking talents. It's unlikely that the trend will change anytime soon; hence, the list is dominated by players who play centrally or on the wings.

5) Karim Benzema

The Frenchman will have to get a significant upgrade to last year's rating if he becomes the highest-rated player this time. Rated only 89 last year, Benzema had a season to remember at both individual and team levels.

While Benzema might be aging, his gameplay shows no signs of that. He was once again the leading man for Real Madrid, and the previous season's Champions League triumph wouldn't have arrived without him.

Traditionally, Benzema isn't one of the best cards in FIFA due to a lack of pace. However, his finishing, ability to hold the ball, and passing make him a good pick for expert players. If he does become the highest-rated player in FIFA 23, it will be a Real Madrid player topping the list after several years.

4) Lionel Messi

The first season in the new club colors for the Argentine has been an underwhelming experience by his lofty standards. The financial issues at Barcelona forced Messi to choose a new club, and PSG won his signature.

Messi had a slow start to the campaign but followed it up quickly with a sequence of assists. Unfortunately, his and PSG's season fell short, which could see him get a downgrade.

Messi is the highest-rated base card in FIFA 22, and continuing the same trend isn't out of the window. However, his performances haven't been up to the mark, which could see him getting a downgrade in FIFA 23 and losing the top spot.

3) Kevin De Bruyne

Given he's the only midfielder on this list, one can understand the excellence of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian maestro has been arguably one of the best midfielders of the current generation and a key figure in Manchester City's rise. He is known for his expert vision and passing as De Bruyne can link up with almost anyone on the field.

De Bruyne will need an upgrade in FIFA 23 to become the highest-rated player. He is already the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22, and it remains to be seen if the Belgian gets an upgrade.

2) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski came second to Messi by just one overall last year. The Polish international has continued his red-hot form to help Bayern win yet another Bundesliga title. The striker will be switching to Camp Nou, where he will be going up against Real in the El Clasico.

Not the fastest player in the game, Lewandowski requires certain expertise. A slight upgrade to his pace will not only improve the card, but it can also lead to an increase in the overall. He had the second-highest rating in FIFA 22. Only time will tell if he can go all the way to the top in FIFA 23.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Since bursting onto the scene with AS Monaco, Mbappe has gone from strength to strength. He has already been confirmed as one of the two cover icons, which could well indicate that the French talent could be the highest-rated card in FIFA 23. He was very close to being there last time and is considered the best card in the game by many.

Mbappe is extremely effective in the game's engine due to his pace and dribbling abilities. However, some of his special cards are heavily sought after and considered "broken." This could increase further if Mbappe receives another upgrade in the rating to become the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 23.

