When does FIFA 23 pre order come out?

FIFA 23 will be the next installment in the hit series that has entertained football (soccer) fans over the better part of the last two decades. Over the years, the games have led to excitement and action as players take on each other or play against AI. There were some major announcements yesterday, and the game will likely be available for pre-order soon.

Pre-ordering FIFA 23 will come with certain benefits depending on the players' editions. One common feature will be the early access period, which will allow fans to test the waters before the game officially releases.

This release will be memorable for many as the series will undergo a significant name change. That said, players need to know when to get their hands on the game and what options are available.

FIFA 23 will be available in different editions and will come with pre-order bonuses

The pre-order dates for FIFA 23 are yet to be handed out officially, but indications are that it will begin quite soon. One can expect it to kick off this week following the full reveal, as the covers for the Ultimate Edition were revealed on July 18.

Prices for the different editions are also set to be revealed, along with the release dates for the pre-orders. EA Sports has already announced that Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe will be the poster stars for this year's editions.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:



- 1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player (November 11th) - Only if you pre-order it before August 21st



- 3 Days early access (Play from September 27th)

- One Untradeable Ones to Watch player (from September 30) OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:- 1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player (November 11th) - Only if you pre-order it before August 21st- 3 Days early access (Play from September 27th)- One Untradeable Ones to Watch player (from September 30) 🚨OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:- 1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player (November 11th) - Only if you pre-order it before August 21st- 3 Days early access (Play from September 27th)- One Untradeable Ones to Watch player (from September 30)

While there is little official information, the leaks have revealed some of the bonus items players will receive with their pre-orders. A unique one is a FUT World Cup heroes item that will likely be given to those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 21, 2022.

The Ultimate Edition will also come with three days of early access as players can play all the modes in FIFA 23. Players will also get lots of extra footballer items and 4600 FIFA points.

Here are all the detailed pre-order bonuses for the Ultimate Edition:

1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player, only if you pre-order it before August 21, 2022. It will be available in the game on November 11, 2022.

3 Days early access means you can play from September 27, 2022.

1 Untradeable One to Watch player. It will be available in the game on September 30, 2022.

1 TOTW player

4600 Fifa Points

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (Son, Vini Jr, Davies)

Mbappe Loan (5 games)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

With the posters already revealed, fans can expect more announcements in the coming days. Along with Microsoft and PlayStation stores, the game will also be available on all major retailers like Bestbuy and Walmart.

Existing owners of FIFA 22 will also be able to get an additional discount when they purchase the next game. This will apply to purchases on all platforms as long as the previous year's release was brought on the same platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far